Russia to raise daily forex purchases to 3.5 bln roubles-finmin
MOSCOW, April 5 Russia's finance ministry said on Wednesday it would step up its daily foreign exchange purchases to 3.5 billion roubles ($62.57 million) over the coming month.
Sept 11 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said on Wednesday it cut the long-term and underlying ratings on South Amboy, New Jersey's general obligation bonds to A-minus from A-plus. The outlook is negative.
The rating downgrade reflects the city's continuing dependence on emergency notes for operations, the rating agency said in a statement.
S&P said the negative outlook includes the city's limited financial flexibility and the possibility for more operating deficits along with growing emergency note issuance.
LONDON, April 5 Caution prevailed across major markets on Wednesday before a potentially tense meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping later this week, although metals and oil prices firmed on hope of better global demand.
