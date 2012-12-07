* New member Hugo Chavez a no-show at Mercosur summit
* Argentina vs Brazil trade war threatens bloc's future
* Leftist leaders of Bolivia and Ecuador seek entry
By Anthony Boadle
BRASILIA, Dec 7 Leaders of South America's
Mercosur trade bloc gathered on Friday to consider adding two
left-leaning governments to its ranks, but the meeting was
overshadowed by growing protectionism and an undeclared trade
war between Brazil and Argentina that threatens to rip the group
apart.
Brazil's exports to Argentina have dropped by a fifth this
year, causing friction between Mercosur's two biggest members.
Combined with internal struggles, the rift is cited by some
analysts as evidence of a broader, worrying move away from trade
integration by some emerging markets.
Even as it espouses regional trade, the bloc's members in
recent years have grown increasingly protectionist, and Mercosur
has recently begun admitting members whose leaders are outspoken
critics of free trade.
Venezuela became a member of the bloc earlier this year and
Bolivia, led by leftist former cocoa grower Evo Morales, started
a membership process on Friday that requires ratification by
member legislatures and negotiations over bloc tariffs. Ecuador
is also negotiating entry.
Still, Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff, the summit's
host, argued the importance of trade.
"The continued scenario of global crisis makes it more
important for us to integrate, which will make each of us
stronger and more able to face the volatility of the market,"
Rousseff said.
With the addition of Venezuela, Mercosur now stretches from
Patagonia to the Caribbean, possesses 20 percent of the world's
oil reserves and offers a market of 275 million people with a
gross domestic product of $3.3 trillion.
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez was wrapping up medical
treatment in Cuba and skipped the event, the first working
summit attended by Venezuela. Though the trip had fueled
speculation that his cancer had returned, Chavez flew back to
Venezuela on Friday, looking well.
Brazilian business leaders have said the Mercosur group has
lost its original purpose as a trading bloc and become merely a
political platform for left-wing leaders.
Rousseff was due to meet later on Friday with Argentine
President Cristina Fernandez to try to iron out their
disagreement.
Brazilian industries are furious over trade restrictions by
Argentina that have caused Brazilian exports to its third
largest trade partner and the biggest buyer of Brazil's
industrial goods to plummet 21 percent in the first 11 months of
2012.
Marco Marconini, international relations spokesman at the
powerful Sao Paulo industrial lobby FIESP, said, "We don't
expect necessarily a break-through with Argentina because we
have gone back and forth a million times, which is
disappointing."
He said Mercosur had become "a mockery" with the recent
suspension of Paraguay, following impeachment of its president,
and the entry of Venezuela.
"It's not functioning as a customs union should function and
it's imperfect, but it's not bad enough to throw it away."
Argentina denies that it has targeted Brazilian goods and
government officials have said the decline in Brazilian imports
is the result of less demand due to an economic slowdown.
Brazilian entrepreneurs have lost patience with Argentina
and are calling on the Brazilian government to act. Rousseff's
government, however, does not want the dispute to escalate
because Brazil still enjoys a $2 billion trade surplus with
Argentina.
In February, Argentina expanded import licenses and reviews
for all imports in a move aimed at slowing imports to shore up
its balance of payments. Its major trading partner, Brazil, was
directly affected.
By April, average daily exports from Brazil to Argentina had
dropped 27 percent compared with a year earlier. In May, Brazil
placed temporary restrictions on Argentine imports of apples,
raisins, potatoes, wheat flour and wine.
One Brazilian diplomat said Argentina's attempt to improve
its balance of payments at Brazil's expense was unacceptable.
"If Argentina is not willing to reform and modernize its
economy, but prefers to resort to selective protectionism,
Brazil will eventually cease to look at it as a strategic
partner," said the diplomat, who asked not to be named because
of the sensitive nature of the matter.