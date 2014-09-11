NEW DELHI/ISLAMABAD, Sept 11 Authorities in
Indian Kashmir collected the bodies of women and children
floating in the streets on Thursday as anger mounted over what
many survivors said was a bungled operation to help those caught
in the region's worst flooding in 50 years.
Both the Indian and Pakistan sides of the disputed Himalayan
region have been hit by extensive flooding in recent days, and
about 450 people have been killed, with Indian Kashmir's main
city of Srinagar particularly hard hit.
"Some air force officials have reported that they have seen
bodies of women and children floating. We are making every
effort to collect the bodies as soon as we can," said Srinagar
police officer Faizal Wani.
The ferocity of the floods appeared to have caught the
administration in Indian Kashmir by surprise and has prompted an
outpouring of anger in a Muslim-majority region where a
25-year-old revolt against Indian rule simmers.
Wani said the army and state officials were moving survivors
to field hospitals and relief camps on higher grounds. Nearly
100,000 people have been rescued by the military in the past
week and some people were seeking shelter in mosques.
Police said some Srinagar residents had been trapped in the
top floors of their homes since the Jhelum river, swollen by
unusually heavy rain, surged higher last week. The river flows
from Indian Kashmir to the Pakistan side, and then down into
Pakistan's lower Indus river basin.
Officials say 220 people have been killed in Srinagar, a
city of about 1 million people, ringed by mountains and on the
banks of the Dal lake, but the scale of the disaster would only
become clear once the water recedes.
Basharat Peer, a journalist and author of a book on the
Kashmir conflict, who is working as a volunteer in Srinagar,
said the response to the disaster had been woeful.
"It is clear case of mismanagement. Why are the basic
supplies still not made available?" Peer asked.
"There are thousands of people searching for their families
They have no idea whether they are alive or dead. We have no
clean drinking water, no medicines and food to feed the
children," he said.
In neighbouring Pakistan, 257 people have been killed and
officials said the toll could rise.
Half a million people have been affected by the floods in
Pakistan and large tracts of farmland have been inundated.
Indian authorities in New Delhi said they had been
overwhelmed by the worst flooding in half a century. Prime
Minister Narendra Modi will be conducting an emergency meeting
to assess the disaster.
"We are just shocked to see how our paradise has been
destroyed. Proper assessment of the disaster is yet to begin," a
senior interior ministry official in New Delhi said of Kashmir.
(Reporting by Rupam Jain Nair, Sanjeev Miglani in New Delhi and
Maria Golovnina and Syed Raza Hassan in Islamabad; Editing by
Robert Birsel)