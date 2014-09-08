* India's Modi offers resources to help Pakistan in Kashmir
* Pakistan PM Sharif reciprocates
* Floods kill at least 239 people
* Mutual offers of help follow "mango diplomacy"
By Fayaz Bukhari and Arqam Naqash
SRINAGAR/MUZAFFARABAD, Sept 8 The prime
ministers of India and Pakistan have offered to help each other
in efforts to alleviate flood havoc in the disputed Himalayan
region of Kashmir, lowering tension between the rival nations
after weeks of army clashes and heated rhetoric.
Kashmir is divided by one of the world's deadliest and most
heavily militarised borders. Both the Indian and Pakistani sides
have been ravaged by floods that have killed at least 239 people
as rivers burst their banks after heavy rain.
The disaster, which left large parts of Srinagar, the
capital of Indian-administered Kashmir, deep in water, comes
weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi cancelled high-level
peace talks and accused Pakistan of fighting a "proxy war".
The Hindu nationalist leader's tone was more conciliatory in
a letter to his Pakistani counterpart on Sunday.
"It is a matter of great distress that the retreating
monsoon rains have played havoc in many parts of our two
countries," Modi wrote to Nawaz Sharif, according to excerpts
released by his office.
"In this hour of need, I offer any assistance that you may
need in the relief efforts that will be undertaken by the
government of Pakistan. Our resources are at your disposal."
Pakistan's foreign ministry reciprocated, saying the
government was "ready to help in whatever way possible to
mitigate the suffering of the people affected by the floods" in
Indian-controlled Kashmir.
It is unlikely either side will accept the other's offer of
help, given the military sensitivities in the region, where
hundreds of thousands of troops have faced off for decades.
Both prime ministers flew over their respective areas of
Kashmir on Sunday to review the extent to the flooding.
At least 175 people have been killed by flash floods and
landslides on the Indian side of the de facto border, while
Pakistan's Kashmir State Disaster Management Authority said 64
deaths had so far been reported.
"Most deaths have been caused by houses collapsing,
landslides and incidents of drowning," said Akram Sohail, the
head of the organization. "Over 29,406 people have been affected
in around 120 villages."
When he took office in May, Modi invited Sharif to Delhi in
an unprecedented gesture that raised hopes of progress to
resolve the nuclear armed countries' differences over Kashmir.
The mainly Muslim region, known for its natural beauty, was
divided soon after independence from British rule and partition
in 1947 created the separate states of India and Pakistan.
The two nations have fought three wars and came close to a
fourth in 2001. Sometimes fatal skirmishes between the two
armies are common along the Line of Control, as the de facto
border is known.
In an apparent bid to thaw ties again, Pakistan last week
sent 15 boxes of mangoes to Modi.
"They were delivered to the prime minister's office on
Wednesday last week," said a spokesman for the Pakistan High
Commission in New Delhi. "He must have eaten some of them by
now."
(Reporting by Fayaz Bukhari in SRINAGAR and Arqam Naqash in
MUZAFFARABAD; Writing by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Douglas
Busvine and Clarence Fernandez)