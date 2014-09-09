(Adds mosque collapse in Pakistan, updates death toll)
By Abu Arqam Naqash and Adnan Abidi
MUZAFFARABAD/SRINAGAR, Sept 9 The death toll
from the heaviest rain to fall on Kashmir in 50 years rose to
more than 400 on Tuesday, with thousands still trapped on
rooftops and residents criticising Indian and Pakistani
authorities for not doing enough to help them.
On the Indian side of the heavily militarised Line of
Control that divides the Himalayan region, the city of Srinagar
lay submerged along with more than 2,000 villages.
"The damage is shocking," a senior official from India's
National Disaster Response Force said in New Delhi. "People have
been stranded on the rooftops of their homes for the last three
days in some parts of Kashmir."
The official, who requested anonymity, said he would have
deployed disaster-response teams earlier, but "we were all
caught off guard because there was not a single warning issued
by the weather office. The flash floods took us by surprise".
India's meteorological department had forecast heavy rain in
Kashmir last week, but the Central Water Commission, which
issues flood advisories, has been criticised by Indian media for
not warning the state.
Some 47,000 people have been evacuated from their homes in
India, where 217 were reported dead by Tuesday. The Indian Air
Force has air-dropped more than 550 tonnes of relief material,
and 80 medical teams have established emergency health services
in government schools and state-run health care centres.
The flooding is the first major humanitarian emergency under
India's new prime minister, Narendra Modi, but also comes at a
difficult time for Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who
has faced weeks of street protests aimed at forcing him out.
In Pakistan, the death toll was comparable, with at least
231 people reported dead across the country, including
Pakistan's side of Kashmir.
"With the memory of the catastrophic floods of recent years
still fresh, many are wondering why the present calamity was not
better predicted, flood warnings were not issued with more
urgency, and mitigation measures not undertaken speedily,"
Pakistan's Dawn newspaper said in an editorial.
In Pakistan, people still remember 2010, when the worst
floods in generations affected some 20 million people and damage
to infrastructure ran into billions of dollars.
LARGE GARRISON
India has hundreds of thousands of soldiers stationed in
Kashmir, manning the border and conducting counter-insurgency
operations against separatist militants in a decades-old
conflict that claimed thousands of lives at its peak but has
cooled in recent years.
Soldiers rescued families using boats or airlifted them from
rooftops by helicopter after the river Jhelum burst its banks in
Srinagar, but many more remained stranded.
"Fortunately, it is not raining in Kashmir today and we are
now getting a chance to send our teams across the region to help
tens of thousands of people who have been displaced," Indian
Defence Ministry spokesman Sitanshu Kar said.
In Pakistan, at least nine people died and six were injured
when the roof of a mosque collapsed after days of heavy rain in
the city of Lahore, said a spokesman for the rescue operation
there. Sixteen people were still trapped under the debris, he
said.
"Rescue workers are trying to recover them," he said.
Saeed Qureshi, an official at Pakistan's State Disaster
Management Authority, said the volume of rainfall had rendered
contingency plans useless.
"Nobody can fight with nature," Qureshi said. "We had made a
contingency plan, identifying vulnerable populations along the
banks of rivers and torrents, but rains with unexpected density
wreaked havoc on the hilly areas beyond our imagination."
He said the district of Haveli, which straddles the de facto
border between Indian- and Pakistani-controlled Kashmir, had got
400 millimetres (15.75 inches) of rain in a day, which had "no
parallel in the past 50 years".
The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent
Societies said this year's monsoon rains had killed more than
1,000 people in India alone.
When flash floods killed 5,000 people two years ago in the
Indian state of Uttarakhand, including many Hindu pilgrims,
relief authorities were also criticised for their slow response.
(Additonal reporting by Rupam Jain Nair in NEW DELHI and
Mubasher Bukhari in LAHORE; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and
Maria Golovnina, Larry King)