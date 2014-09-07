By Ranga Sirilal and Serajul Quadir
| COLOMBO/DHAKA, Sept 7
COLOMBO/DHAKA, Sept 7 Shinzo Abe on Sunday
became the first Japanese prime minister to visit Sri Lanka in
24 years, on the second leg of a South Asian tour that sought to
assert Tokyo's interest in a region where it has ceded influence
to China.
Abe was greeted by Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa at
Colombo's international airport, where a new passenger terminal
will be built with the help of a $330 million Japanese
development loan.
The two leaders struck "a new partnership between maritime
countries" that reflects Japan's interest in keeping open
shipping lanes that supply oil and liquefied natural gas from
the Middle East to feed its energy-dependent economy.
"The president and I shared the view on building friendly
ties and partnership between the two maritime countries," Abe
said after the meeting.
Asian great-power diplomacy has stirred into life since the
rise to power of Indian nationalist Narendra Modi, who announced
his intent to play an active role on the world stage by inviting
regional leaders to his inauguration in May.
Abe comes to India's backyard after hosting Modi for summit
talks that yielded a Japanese pledge to invest $34 billion in
India and launched a "special, strategic global partnership" to
deepen security cooperation.
The Japanese premier pre-empts Chinese President Xi Jinping,
who travels to India and Sri Lanka later this month.
"They (the Japanese) are aware that we are beholden to
China's influence in many ways, so they would like to counter
that," Nanda Godaga, a retired Sri Lankan diplomat who follows
Japanese foreign policy, said before Abe's visit.
China has financed the construction of a $500 million port
terminal for Colombo as part of efforts to build a '21st-century
maritime silk road', but Tokyo plays down any notion that Asia's
two largest economies are entering a geopolitical contest.
"We are not going to become a big superpower ... we have a
lot of investment in China," Abe's spokesman, Kenko Sone, told a
briefing in the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka on Sunday morning.
"We have some difficulties with them but we prefer to solve
those issues through discussions."
In Bangladesh on Saturday, Abe followed up on commitments
for Japanese business to invest 600 billion yen ($5.7 billion)
in infrastructure projects, and won Dhaka's support for Tokyo's
bid for a temporary seat on the United Nations Security Council.
(Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Kevin Liffey)