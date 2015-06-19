DHAKA, June 19 Thirty-seven Bangladeshi migrants
rescued from a boat at sea by Myanmar authorities were handed
over to Bangladesh authorities on Friday.
"Bangladesh verified 37 Bangladeshi citizens and confirmed
that they are the Bangladeshi nationals," said Lieutenant
Colonel Saiful Alam Khandakar, the commanding officer of Border
Guard Bangladesh at the port of Cox's Bazar.
Thousands of people, many of them Bangladeshi or Muslim
Rohingya from Myanmar, have taken to the sea in recent months in
dangerously crowded boats run by people-traffickers, heading
south towards other southeast Asian countries.
The 37 were among 208 migrants whom the Myanmar navy said it
rescued from a boat in the Bay of Bengal on May 21.
Myanmar announced at the time that nearly all the people
found aboard were Bangladeshis seeking better economic
prospects, rather than Rohingya, a group who complain of severe
discrimination and mistreatment in Myanmar.
But people aboard the boat told Reuters last month many of
the migrants had been Rohingya. On June 8, Bangladesh received
another 150 Bangladeshis, rescued from the same boat, from
Myanmar.
Myanmar said this month persecution of Rohingya was not the
cause of the Southeast Asian migrant crisis, a day after the
United States called on the country to give full rights to the
minority to help end the exodus.
(Reporting by Serajul Quadir and Mohammad Nurul Islam in Cox's
Bazar; editing by Andrew Roche)