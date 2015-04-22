* India set for below-average monsoon rainfall
* El Nino to continue during monsoon season
* Uncertainty about El Nino strength
DHAKA/NEW DELHI, April 22 India is expected to
see below-average rains this year as the emergence of an El Nino
weather pattern will likely cause dry spells across South Asia,
a weather forum said on Wednesday.
The forecast for poor rains ahead of the June-to-September
monsoon season raised concerns of droughts in South Asia where
about a quarter of the world's population, mostly poor, live.
"The entire region is prone to poor rains except parts of
Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Myanmar," O.P.
Sreejith, an Indian meteorologist, told Reuters.
"There is consensus about the potential for adverse impacts
of El Nino on the region's monsoon rainfall," said Sreejith,
after releasing the forecast of the South Asian Climate Outlook
Forum, a group of global weather experts affiliated to the World
Meteorological Organisation.
El Nino, or a warming of sea-surface temperatures in the
Pacific, can prompt dry spells in Southeast Asia and Australia
and heavy rains in South America, curbing food crop output.
"There is a 70 percent chance of El Nino to continue during
the monsoon season," said D.S. Pai, the lead forecaster of the
Indian weather office in New Delhi.
India's monsoon was last hit by an El Nino in 2009 when the
rainy season turned out to be the driest in about four decades.
This year, rains in India are expected to be 93 percent of a
long-term average, Earth Science Minister Harsh Vardhan said,
after releasing the India Meteorological Department's forecast.
India's weather office defines average rainfall as 96-104
percent of a 50-year average of 89 cm for the four-month season.
If the El Nino gains strength, it would result in droughts
during the monsoon season and hit output of crops such as rice,
sugar and cotton in India, which is one of the world's leading
producers of these farm commodities.
Global weather models show El Nino has already been
established in the Pacific Ocean, but there is still uncertainty
about its intensity, Sreejith said.
The monsoons are vital for India as its farm sector accounts
for 14 percent of the $2 trillion economy, and half of its farm
land lacks irrigation. Weak rains have cut farm output in the
past, stoking food price inflation in the world's second most
populous nation.
Poor rains this year could hurt Prime Minister Narendra
Modi's drive to boost growth in Asia's No.3 economy and dent
efforts to bail out farmers who are struggling after damage to
winter crops from unseasonal rains and hailstorms.
