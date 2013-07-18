China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
July 18 South Carolina Public Service Authority, also known as Santee Cooper, is expected to sell $1.748 billion of revenue obligations during the week of July 29, a market source said on Thursday.
The sale will consist of:
$811 million of 2013 Tax-Exempt Series A;
$399 million of 2013 Tax-Exempt Refunding Series B;
$212 million of 2013 Taxable Series C; and
$326 million of 2013 Taxable Series D, LIBOR Index Bonds. Goldman Sachs is the lead manager of the sale, according to the preliminary official statement.
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's draft additional measures to meet European Union's fiscal targets this year are likely to be in line with EU requests, the EU commission vice president said on Saturday.