July 18 South Carolina Public Service Authority, also known as Santee Cooper, is expected to sell $1.748 billion of revenue obligations during the week of July 29, a market source said on Thursday.

The sale will consist of:

$811 million of 2013 Tax-Exempt Series A;

$399 million of 2013 Tax-Exempt Refunding Series B;

$212 million of 2013 Taxable Series C; and

$326 million of 2013 Taxable Series D, LIBOR Index Bonds. Goldman Sachs is the lead manager of the sale, according to the preliminary official statement.