(Adds Chinese Foreign Ministry comment)
SYDNEY/WASHINGTON, March 9 The United States is
in talks to base long-range bombers in Australia, U.S. defence
officials said, within striking distance of the disputed South
China Sea, a move that could inflame tensions with China.
The deployments could include B-1 bombers and an expansion
of B-52 bomber missions, said Lt. Col. Damien Pickart, a
spokesman for the U.S. Air Force in the Pacific, stressing that
discussions were continuing and no decisions had yet been
reached.
"These bomber rotations provide opportunities for our Airmen
to advance and strengthen our regional alliances and provide
(Pacific Air Forces) and U.S. Pacific Command leaders with a
credible global strike and deterrence capability to help
maintain peace and security in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region,"
said Pickart.
The United States does not currently fly B-1 bombers from
Australia, but does conduct periodic B-52 missions.
Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull declined to
comment on the discussions.
"I can just assure you that everything we do in this area is
very carefully determined to ensure that our respective military
forces work together as closely as possible in our mutual
national interests," he told reporters on Wednesday.
Should an agreement be reached, it would position further
U.S. military aircraft close to the disputed South China Sea and
risk angering China, analysts said.
"China will see it in the context of the (Australian
Defence) White Paper which they have already mentioned that they
expressed a certain degree of dissatisfaction," said Euan
Graham, director of the International Security Program at
Sydney-based think tank, the Lowy Institute.
China's Foreign Ministry expressed concern.
"Cooperation among relevant counties should protect regional
peace and stability, and not target the interests of third
parties," spokesman Hong Lei told a daily news briefing.
Australia last month committed to increase defence spending
by nearly A$30 billion ($22 billion), seeking to protect its
strategic and trade interests in the Asia-Pacific as the United
States and its allies grapple with China's rising power.
The potential stationing of B-1 bombers in Australia was
raised by U.S. officials last year, but Australia's then Defence
Minister said they had misspoken.
China claims almost all of the South China Sea, but Brunei,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam have overlapping
claims.
Tensions between the U.S. and China have been inflamed in
recent weeks.
The U.S. Navy has carried out freedom of navigation
exercises, sailing and flying near disputed islands to
underscore its rights to operate in the seas.
Those patrols, and reports that China is deploying advanced
missiles, fighters and radar equipment on islands there, have
led Washington and Beijing to trade accusations of militarising
the region.
General Lori Robinson, talking to reporters in Canberra,
said the U.S. would continue to conduct exercises through the
disputed waterway, while calling on Australia to conduct similar
freedom of navigation exercises.
"We would encourage anybody in the region and around the
world to fly and sail in international air space in accordance
with international rules and norms" the Australian Broadcasting
Corporation quoted Robinson as saying.
($1 = 1.3466 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Colin Packham in Sydney and David Brunnstrom in
Washington; Additional reporting by Jessica Macy Yu in Beijing;
Editing by Bernard Orr and Lincoln Feast)