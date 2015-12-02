* Manila seeks ruling over right to exploit South China Sea
waters
* Legal experts say Manila has good chance of success over
China
* West would use ruling as "stick to beat" China - expert
* China has refused to take part in arbitration process
* Final ruling expected in middle of next year
By Greg Torode and Manuel Mogato
HONG KONG/MANILA, Dec 2 When an international
court ruled in late October that it had jurisdiction to hear a
case filed by the Philippines against China over the disputed
South China Sea, Beijing dismissed the decision, saying it would
"lead to nothing".
Philippine officials as well as some foreign diplomats and
experts disagree, saying China could come under intensified
diplomatic and legal pressure if the Permanent Court of
Arbitration in the Hague ultimately decides in favour of Manila.
Legal experts say Manila has a significant chance of
success, citing the court's detailed rejection of China's
arguments in the hearing on jurisdiction. A final ruling is
expected in mid-2016.
Such a judgment would likely be a millstone around China's
neck, especially at regional meetings, because it would mark the
first time an international court has intervened in the dispute,
making it harder for Beijing to ignore, the diplomats and
experts said.
Barely noticed when Manila filed the case in 2013 and
largely seen as a sideshow since then to the tensions playing
out on the waterway itself, some Asian and Western countries
have started expressing growing support for the court process.
One expert said if the ruling went against China on key
points he would expect to see coordinated positions from Western
nations that would keep the pressure on Beijing in bilateral
meetings and at international forums.
"Other countries will use it as a stick to beat Beijing
with. That's why China is so freaked by this whole issue," said
Ian Storey, a South China Sea expert at Singapore's Institute of
South East Asian Studies.
Added Bonnie Glaser, a security expert at the Center for
Strategic and International Studies in Washington: "That's the
dirty little secret here ... the Chinese have pretended that
it's going to be easy to ignore and reject. I think in reality
they will have to pay an international price for it."
CHINA CALLS CASE "FUTILE"
Manila is seeking a ruling on its right to exploit South
China Sea waters in its 200-nautical mile exclusive economic
zone (EEZ) as allowed under the United Nations Convention on the
Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).
The treaty does not cover matters of sovereignty, but
outlines a system of territory and economic zones that can be
claimed from features such as islands, rocks and reefs.
China, which claims virtually all the South China Sea, has
refused to take part and rejects the court's authority in the
case, even though it has ratified UNCLOS. The Philippines,
Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan also claim parts of the
waterway.
Any ruling against China would be legally binding but
unenforceable beyond political pressure because there is no body
to enforce such rulings, legal experts say.
The Permanent Court of Arbitration declined to comment.
China's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday reiterated that Beijing
would not accept any decision imposed on China. On Nov. 24, it
said the case was a "futile attempt to deny China of its
territorial sovereignty in the South China Sea".
Michael Wesley, a professor in international affairs at the
Australian National University, said China would not feel bound
by any ruling.
"The South China Sea is a classic example of how China
thinks about, and is probably succeeding in, rejecting and
displacing U.S. primacy in the region, without really risking
(major) conflict," he said.
GROWING INTERNATIONAL INTEREST
To many diplomats, the case is key to getting China to
accept international legal norms over the waterway, through
which $5 trillion in ship-borne trade passes each year.
A number of countries have requested to observe the Hague
proceedings, including claimants Vietnam and Malaysia as well as
Japan, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and the United Kingdom.
Washington has backed the court process while during a visit
to Beijing in October, German Chancellor Angela Merkel suggested
China go to international courts to resolve its rows over the
South China Sea.
After talks in Sydney on Nov. 22, the foreign and defence
ministers of Australia and Japan said they supported the right
of South China Sea claimants to seek arbitration.
By refusing to take part in the process, China has forgone
the opportunity to formally defend its claims, shown on Chinese
maps as a nine-dash line stretching into the maritime heart of
Southeast Asia.
Manila is challenging the legality of the line, as well as
China's actions within it.
By getting a ruling on its right to exploit waters within
its EEZ, Manila hopes to force China to retreat from several
shoals and reefs within the zone.
Diplomats and oil industry sources said international energy
lawyers would scrutinise the final ruling to see if it clarified
rights in contested blocks off the Philippines and Vietnam.
Hanoi made a submission to the Permanent Court of
Arbitration in support of Manila's case but has not launched its
own action against China. The Vietnamese government did not
respond to a request for comment.
Indonesia's security chief said last month that Jakarta
could take Beijing to court over the nine-dash line.
(Additional reporting by Michael Martina in Beijing; Editing by
Dean Yates)