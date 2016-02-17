* U.S. official confirms "apparent deployment" of missiles
* Satellite images show batteries on Woody Island - Fox News
* Taiwan urges peaceful solution, self-control as tensions
mount
By J.R. Wu and Andrea Shalal
TAIPEI/WASHINGTON, Feb 17 China has deployed an
advanced surface-to-air missile system to one of the disputed
islands it controls in the South China Sea, Taiwan and U.S.
officials said, ratcheting up tensions even as U.S. President
Barack Obama urged restraint in the region.
Taiwan defence ministry spokesman Major General David Lo
told Reuters the missile batteries had been set up on Woody
Island. The island is part of the Paracels chain, under Chinese
control for more than 40 year but also claimed by Taiwan and
Vietnam.
"Interested parties should work together to maintain peace
and stability in the South China Sea region and refrain from
taking any unilateral measures that would increase tensions," Lo
said on Wednesday.
A U.S. defence official also confirmed the "apparent
deployment" of the missiles, first reported by Fox News.
Images from civilian satellite company ImageSat
International show two batteries of eight surface-to-air missile
launchers as well as a radar system, according to Fox News.
News of the missile deployment came as Obama and leaders of
the Association of Southeast Asian Nations concluded a summit in
California, where they discussed the need to ease tensions in
the region but did not include specific mention of China's
assertive pursuit of its claims in the South China Sea.
China claims most of the South China Sea, through which more
than $5 trillion in global trade passes every year, and has been
building runways and other infrastructure on artificial islands
to bolster its claims.
"We discussed the need for tangible steps in the South China
Sea to lower tensions including a halt to further reclamation,
new construction and militarization of disputed areas," Obama
told a news conference.
The United States has said it will continue conducting
"freedom of navigation patrols" by ships and aircraft to assure
unimpeded passage through the region, where Vietnam, Malaysia,
Brunei, the Philippines and Taiwan have rival claims.
RISING TENSIONS
Mira Rapp-Hooper, a South China Sea expert from of the
Center for a New American Security, said it was not the first
time that China has sent such weapons to the Paracels, under
Chinese control since 1974.
"I do think surface to air missiles are a considerable
development," she said. "If they have been deployed they are
probably China's effort to signal a response to freedom-of
navigation operations, but I don't think it is a totally
unprecedented deployment."
A U.S. Navy destroyer sailed within 12 nautical miles of
Triton Island in the Paracels chain last month in a move the
Pentagon said was aimed at countering efforts by China, Vietnam
and Taiwan to limit freedom of navigation. China condemned the
U.S. action as provocative.
China has said it would not seek militarization of its South
China Sea islands and reefs, but that did not mean it would not
set up defences.
"Woody Island belongs to China," said Ni Lexiong, a naval
expert at the Shanghai University of Political Science and Law.
"Deploying surface-to-air missiles on our territory is
completely within the scope of our sovereign rights. We have
sovereignty there, so we can choose whether to militarize it."
Taiwan President-elect Tsai Ing-wen said tensions were now
higher in the region.
"We urge all parties to work on the situation based on
principles of peaceful solution and self-control," Tsai said.
The missiles arrived at Woody Island over the past week, Fox
News said. According to the images, a beach on the island was
empty on Feb. 3, but the missiles were visible by Feb. 14, it
reported.
A U.S. official told Fox News the imagery viewed appears to
show the HQ-9 air defence system, which has a range of 125 miles
(200 km) and would pose a threat to any airplanes, civilian or
military, flying close by.
Asked about the report, Bill Urban, a Pentagon spokesman,
said: "While I cannot comment on matters related to
intelligence, we do watch these matters very closely."
(Additional reporting by Faith Hung in Taipei, David Brunnstrom
in Washington, Megha Rajagopalan in Beijing; Writing by Lincoln
Feast; Editing by Alex Richardson)