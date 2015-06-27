By Ben Blanchard
| BEIJING, June 27
BEIJING, June 27 Changing position on China's
claims over the South China Sea would shame its ancestors, while
not facing up to infringements of Chinese sovereignty there
would shame its children, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on
Saturday.
China has become increasingly assertive in the South China
Sea, building artificial islands in areas over which the
Philippines and other countries have rival claims, sparking
alarm regionally and in Washington.
"One thousand years ago China was a large sea-faring nation.
So of course China was the first country to discover, use and
administer the Nansha Islands," Wang said, using the Chinese
term for the Spratly Islands, which together with the Paracel
Islands form the bulk of China's claims.
"China's demands of sovereignty over the Nansha Islands have
not expanded and neither will they shrink. Otherwise we would
not be able to face our forefathers and ancestors," the normally
taciturn Wang said in unusually strong comments.
China claims most of the potentially energy-rich South China
Sea, through which $5 trillion in ship-borne trade passes every
year. The Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, and Taiwan
also have overlapping claims.
Speaking to academics and former officials, Wang said China
could not face its children and grandchildren if "the gradual
and incremental invasion of China's sovereignty and encroachment
on China's interests" was allowed to continue.
He said U.S. ships took Chinese troops to reclaim the
Spratlys after they were occupied by Japan during World War Two.
Other countries only started occupying what he said was Chinese
territory from the 1960s after oil was discovered.
"China is in reality the biggest victim," Wang said.
On Friday, the U.S. State Department's number two diplomat
compared China's behaviour in pursuit of territory in the South
China Sea to that of Russia in eastern Ukraine.
Wang did not address those comments, but defended China's
land reclamation and building work in the South China Sea as
necessary to improve living conditions, pointing out that other
countries had been building there since the 1970s.
"It is only recently that China has started necessary
development," he said.
