By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, Nov 7 China has always insisted the
dispute in the South China Sea should be resolved peacefully
through talks, but the government has a responsibility to
protect the country's sovereignty and maritime rights, Chinese
President Xi Jinping said on Saturday.
China has overlapping claims with Vietnam, the Philippines,
Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei in the South China Sea, through
which $5 trillion in ship-borne trade passes every year.
Its land reclamation work in the sea has raised concern in
the region about its intentions, and last week, a U.S. warship
sailed within 12 nautical miles of one of Beijing's man-made
islands in the contested Spratly archipelago.
Speaking at the National University of Singapore, Xi said
freedom of passage in the South China Sea has never been a
problem and will never be a problem, but the islands there have
always been Chinese.
"To maintain the sovereignty and proper, reasonable maritime
rights is a responsibility the Chinese government must take on,"
Xi said.
"Right of passage or flight has never been a problem and
will never be a problem, because China needs the freedom of
passage in the South China Sea the most," he added.
"Though some islets over which China has sovereignty have
been occupied by others, China has always committed to solve the
problem by peaceful negotiations," Xi said.
"China is committed to working with countries with a direct
stake in the issue to solve the dispute on the basis of respect
of historical facts, according to international laws and through
discussions and negotiations."
China has the confidence and ability to maintain the peace
and stability of the South China Sea area, Xi said.
In what appeared to be a comment directed at the United
States, he added that China welcomed "countries from outside the
region" to have a "positive influence" on peace and development
in Asia.
Xi, on the second leg of a Southeast Asian trip that has
also taken in Vietnam, has sought to strike a more conciliatory
tone on the South China sea while in the region.
On Friday, China and Vietnam agreed to maintain peace at sea
as Xi lauded relations with its much smaller but also
communist-led neighbour.
Vietnam and China's competing territorial claims mushroomed
into a major dispute last year after China parked an oil rig in
disputed waters in the South China Sea, leading to anti-Chinese
riots in Vietnam.
