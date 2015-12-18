BEIJING Dec 18 China's military carried out war
games in the disputed South China Sea this week, with warships,
submarines and fighter jets simulating cruise missile strikes on
ships, the official People's Liberation Army Daily said on
Friday.
China claims almost all of the energy-rich waters of the
South China Sea, through which more than $5 trillion of maritime
trade passes each year. The Philippines, Brunei, Vietnam,
Malaysia and Taiwan have overlapping claims.
The U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander on Monday warned of a
possible arms race in the disputed South China Sea which could
engulf the region, as nations become increasingly tempted to use
military force to settle territorial spats.
In a front page story, the newspaper said the drill was
carried out on Wednesday across "several thousand square
kilometres" of waters somewhere in the South China Sea.
The forces were split into two teams, red and blue, as
military commanders threw various scenarios at them, including
an accidental missile strike on a commercial ship operated by a
third party, the paper said.
The warships also simulated deflecting anti-ship missile
attacks, and operating in concert with submarines, early warning
aircraft and fighter jets, the report added.
China periodically announces such exercises in the South
China Sea, as it tries to demonstrate it is being transparent
about its military deployments.
On Sunday, the Defence Ministry said the navy had recently
carried out drills in the South China Sea. It was not clear if
the exercises referred to by the newspaper and these drills were
the same.
China has been at odds with the United States of late over
the strategic waterway.
Washington has criticized Beijing's building of artificial
islands in the South China Sea's disputed Spratly archipelago,
and has conducted sea and air patrols near them.
Last month, U.S. B-52 bombers flew near some of China's
artificial islands and at the end of October a U.S.
guided-missile destroyer sailed within 12 nautical miles of one
of them.
China expressed concern last week about an agreement between
the United States and Singapore to deploy a U.S. P8 Poseidon spy
plane to the city state, saying the move was aimed at
militarising the region.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Michael Perry)