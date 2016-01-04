By Greg Torode and Michael Martina
| HONG KONG/BEIJING
HONG KONG/BEIJING Jan 5 China's first landing
of a plane on one of its new island runways in the South China
Sea shows Beijing's facilities in the disputed region are being
completed on schedule and military flights will inevitably
follow, foreign officials and analysts said.
China's increasing military presence in the disputed sea
could effectively lead to a Beijing-controlled air defence zone,
they said, ratcheting up tensions with other claimants and with
the United States in one of the world's most volatile areas.
Chinese foreign ministry officials confirmed on Saturday
that a test flight by a civilian plane landed on an artificial
island built in the Spratlys, the first time Beijing has used a
runway in the area.
Vietnam launched a formal diplomatic protest while
Philippines Foreign Ministry spokesman Charles Jose said Manila
was planning to do the same. Both have claims to the area that
overlap with China.
"That's the fear, that China will be able take control of
the South China Sea and it will affect the freedom of navigation
and freedom of overflight," Jose told reporters.
China has been building runways on the artificial islands
for over a year, and the plane's landing was not a surprise,
although it will almost certainly increase tensions.
The runway at the Fiery Cross Reef is 3,000 metres (10,000
feet) long and is one of three China was constructing on
artificial islands built up from seven reefs and atolls in the
Spratlys archipelago.
The runways would be long enough to handle long-range
bombers and transport craft as well as China's best jet
fighters, giving them a presence deep into the maritime heart of
Southeast Asia that they have lacked until now.
Work is well underway to complete a range of port, storage
and personnel facilities on the new islands, U.S. and regional
officials have said.
Fiery Cross is also expected to house advanced early warning
radars and military communications facilities, they said.
Chinese officials have repeatedly stressed that the new
islands would be mostly for civilian use, such as coast guard
activity and fishing research.
Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at the
weekend that the test flight was intended to check whether the
runway met civilian aviation standards and fell "completely
within China's sovereignty".
Leszek Buszynski, a visiting fellow at the Australian
National University's Strategic and Defence Studies Centre, said
he believed military landings on the islands were now
"inevitable".
An air defence zone, while unlikely soon, was feasible and
possible in future once China's built up its air strength.
"The next step will be, once they've tested it with several
flights, they will bring down some of their fighter air power -
SU-27s and SU-33's - and they will station them there
permanently. That's what they're likely to do."
DE FACTO DEFENCE ZONE
Ian Storey, a South China Sea expert at Singapore's ISEAS
Yusof Ishak Institute, said he expected tensions to worsen as
China used its new facilities to project power deeper into the
South China Sea.
Even if China stopped short of formally declaring an Air
Defence Identification Zone, known as an ADIZ, Beijing's need to
protect its new airstrips and other facilities could see it
effectively operating one.
"As these facilities become operational, Chinese warnings to
both military and civilian aircraft will become routine," Storey
said.
"These events are a precursor to an ADIZ, or an undeclared
but de facto ADIZ, and one has to expect tensions to rise."
Hua, the Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman, said on
Monday that there were no immediate plans for an ADIZ in the
South China Sea.
"As for whether China will establish an ADIZ, the decision
will be based on our judgment of the situation and our needs,"
she aid, adding that Beijing respected other nations' rights to
international freedoms of navigation and overflight.
China claims most of the South China Sea, through which more
than $5 trillion of world trade ships every year. Vietnam,
Malaysia, Brunei, the Philippines and Taiwan have rival claims.
The United States has no claim in the South China Sea, but
has been highly critical of China's assertiveness and says it
will protect freedom of navigation.
China sparked condemnation from the United States and Japan
in late 2013 when it declared an ADIZ over the East China Sea,
covering uninhabited islands disputed with Tokyo.
Chinese officials have reserved their right to do the same
in the South China Sea but have said the conditions do not
warrant one yet.
However, regional military officials say they are logging
increased warnings to aircraft from Chinese radio operators,
including some from ground stations on Fiery Cross reef.
(Additional reporting by Megha Rajagopalan in BEIJING, Manuel
Mogato in MANILA and Matt Siegel in SYDNEY; Editing by Raju
Gopalakrishnan)