By Greg Torode and Michael Martina
HONG KONG/BEIJING Jan 5 China's first landing
of a plane on one of its new island runways in the South China
Sea shows Beijing's facilities in the disputed region are being
completed on schedule and military flights will inevitably
follow, foreign officials and analysts said.
China's increasing military presence in the disputed sea
could effectively lead to a Beijing-controlled air defence zone,
they said, ratcheting up tensions with other claimants and with
the United States in one of the world's most volatile areas.
China has confirmed that a test flight by a civilian plane
landed on an artificial island built in the Spratlys, the first
time Beijing has used a runway in the area.
Vietnam said the plane landed on Jan 2 and launched a formal
diplomatic protest, while Philippines Foreign Ministry spokesman
Charles Jose said Manila was planning to do the same. Both have
claims to the area that overlap with China.
"That's the fear, that China will be able take control of
the South China Sea and it will affect the freedom of navigation
and freedom of overflight," Jose told reporters.
In Washington, State Department spokesman John Kirby said
China's landing of the plane "raises tensions and threatens
regional stability."
Senator John McCain, the chairman of the influential U.S.
Senate Armed Services Committee, criticised the Obama
administration for delaying further "freedom of navigation"
patrols within 12 nautical miles of the islands built by China.
China has been building runways on the artificial islands
for over a year, and the plane's landing was not a surprise.
The runway at the Fiery Cross Reef is 3,000 metres (10,000
feet) long and is one of three China was constructing on
artificial islands built up from seven reefs and atolls in the
Spratlys archipelago.
The runways would be long enough to handle long-range
bombers and transport craft as well as China's best jet
fighters, giving them a presence deep into the maritime heart of
Southeast Asia that they have lacked until now.
Chinese officials have repeatedly stressed that the new
islands would be mostly for civilian use, such as coast guard
activity and fishing research.
The airfield on Fiery Cross Reef will serve to
"significantly" cut travel time between the Spratly islands and
mainland China, the official Xinhua news agency reported, citing
a top engineer from the transport ministry.
Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at the
weekend that the test flight was intended to check whether the
runway met civilian aviation standards and fell "completely
within China's sovereignty".
Asked about McCain's remarks on Tuesday, she said: "We hope
the U.S. can take an objective and fair attitude, and not make
statements that confuse the situation and are harmful to
regional peace and stability," she said.
DE FACTO DEFENCE ZONE
However, military landings on the islands were now
"inevitable", said Leszek Buszynski, a visiting fellow at the
Australian National University's Strategic and Defence Studies
Centre.
"The next step will be, once they've tested it with several
flights, they will bring down some of their fighter air power -
SU-27s and SU-33's - and they will station them there
permanently. That's what they're likely to do."
Ian Storey, a South China Sea expert at Singapore's ISEAS
Yusof Ishak Institute, said he expected tensions to worsen as
China used its new facilities to project power deeper into the
South China Sea.
Even if China stopped short of formally declaring an Air
Defence Identification Zone, known as an ADIZ, Beijing's need to
protect its new airstrips and other facilities could see it
effectively operating one.
Work is well underway to complete a range of port, storage
and personnel facilities on the new islands, U.S. and regional
officials have said.
Fiery Cross is also expected to house advanced early warning
radars and military communications facilities, they said.
"As these facilities become operational, Chinese warnings to
both military and civilian aircraft will become routine," Storey
said. "These events are a precursor to an ADIZ, or an undeclared
but de facto ADIZ, and one has to expect tensions to rise."
China sparked condemnation from the United States and Japan
in late 2013 when it declared an ADIZ over the East China Sea,
covering uninhabited islands disputed with Tokyo.
Hua, the Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman, said on
Monday that there were no immediate plans for an ADIZ in the
South China Sea.
However, regional military officials say they are logging
increased warnings to aircraft from Chinese radio operators,
including some from ground stations on Fiery Cross reef.
China claims most of the South China Sea, through which more
than $5 trillion of world trade ships every year. Vietnam,
Malaysia, Brunei, the Philippines and Taiwan have rival claims.
The United States has no claim in the South China Sea, but
has been highly critical of China's assertiveness and says it
will protect freedom of navigation.
In Washington, McCain said that the lack of U.S. action
after a navy patrol near the islands in October was allowing
China to continue to "pursue its territorial ambitions" in the
region.
U.S. officials remain committed to carrying out further
"freedom of navigation" patrols near the disputed islands, but
are still debating the timing of another patrol, said one U.S.
defense official, who was not authorised to speak publicly.
