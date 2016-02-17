* Satellite images show new missiles on Woody Island - Fox
News
* China says entitled to necessary self defence facilities
* U.S. Command plans more freedom of navigation exercises
* Obama, ASEAN leaders discuss need to lower tensions
By J.R. Wu and Andrea Shalal
TAIPEI/WASHINGTON, Feb 17 China has deployed an
advanced surface-to-air missile system to one of the disputed
islands it controls in the South China Sea, Taiwan and U.S.
officials said, ratcheting up tensions even as U.S. President
Barack Obama urged restraint in the region.
Taiwan defence ministry spokesman Major General David Lo
told Reuters on Wednesday the missile batteries had been set up
on Woody Island. The island is part of the Paracels chain, under
Chinese control for more than 40 years but also claimed by
Taiwan and Vietnam.
A U.S. defence official also confirmed the "apparent
deployment" of the missiles, first reported by Fox News.
China's foreign minister said reports by "certain Western
media" should focus more on China's building of lighthouses to
improve shipping safety in the region.
"As for the limited and necessary self-defence facilities
that China has built on islands and reefs we have people
stationed on, this is consistent with the right to
self-protection that China is entitled to under international
law so there should be no question about it," Wang Yi told
reporters in Beijing.
The Chinese defence ministry told Reuters in a statement
that defence facilities on "relevant islands and reefs" had been
in place for many years, adding that the latest reports about
missile deployment were nothing but "hype".
China claims most of the South China Sea, through which more
than $5 trillion in global trade passes every year, and has been
building runways and other infrastructure on artificial islands
to bolster its title.
The United States has said it will continue conducting
"freedom of navigation patrols" by ships and aircraft to assure
unimpeded passage through the region, where Vietnam, Malaysia,
Brunei, the Philippines and Taiwan have rival claims.
Admiral Harry Harris, the commander of the U.S. Pacific
Command, said the deployment of missiles to the Paracels would
not be a surprise but would be a concern, and be contrary to
China's pledge not to militarize the region.
"We will conduct more, and more complex, freedom of
navigation operations as time goes on in the South China Sea,"
Harris told a briefing in Tokyo. "We have no intention of
stopping."
RISING TENSIONS
News of the missile deployment came as Obama and leaders of
the Association of Southeast Asian Nations concluded a summit in
California, where they discussed the need to ease tensions in
the South China Sea but did not include specific mention of
China's assertive pursuit of its claims there.
China's increasing military presence in the disputed sea
could effectively lead to a Beijing-controlled air defence zone,
analysts said.
"(The missile deployment) reinforces the view that China
intends to exert growing control in these international waters,
including potentially by declaring an Air Defence Identification
Zone," said Rory Medcalf, Head of the National Security College
at the Australian National University.
Mira Rapp-Hooper, a South China Sea expert from the Center
for a New American Security, said it was not the first time that
China had sent such weapons to the Paracels.
"I do think surface-to-air missiles are a considerable
development," she said. "If they have been deployed they are
probably China's effort to signal a response to freedom-of
navigation operations, but I don't think it is a totally
unprecedented deployment."
A U.S. Navy destroyer sailed within 12 nautical miles of
Triton Island in the Paracels last month, a move China condemned
as provocative.
China last month said it would not seek militarization of its
South China Sea islands and reefs, but that did not mean it
would not set up defences.
"Woody Island belongs to China," said Ni Lexiong, a naval
expert at the Shanghai University of Political Science and Law.
"Deploying surface-to-air missiles on our territory is
completely within the scope of our sovereign rights. We have
sovereignty there, so we can choose whether to militarize it."
Taiwan President-elect Tsai Ing-wen said tensions were now
higher in the region.
"We urge all parties to work on the situation based on
principles of peaceful solution and self-control," Tsai told
reporters.
Vietnam's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to
requests for comment. But in a rare move, the country's prime
minister on Monday pressed Obama for a greater U.S. role in
preventing militarization and island-building in the South China
Sea.
Images from civilian satellite company ImageSat
International show two batteries of eight surface-to-air missile
launchers on Woody Island, as well as a radar system, Fox News
said.
The missiles arrived over the past week and, according to a
U.S. official, appeared to show the HQ-9 air defence system,
which has a range of 125 miles (200 km) and would pose a threat
to any airplanes flying close by, the report said.
In November, two U.S. B52 strategic bombers flew near
artificial Chinese-built islands in the Spratly Islands.
Asked about the report, Bill Urban, a Pentagon spokesman,
said: "While I cannot comment on matters related to
intelligence, we do watch these matters very closely."
