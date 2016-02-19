SYDNEY Feb 19 Australia and New Zealand on
Friday strongly urged China to refrain from stoking tensions in
the South China Sea after its apparent deployment of
surface-to-air missiles on a disputed island.
Tensions between China and its neighbours Vietnam, Malaysia,
Brunei, the Philippines and Taiwan over sovereignty in the South
China Sea were raised after Taiwan and U.S. officials said China
deployed an advanced surface-to-air missile system to Woody
Island, in the Paracel Island chain.
"We urge all claimants in the South China Sea to refrain from
any building of islands, any militarisation of islands, any land
reclamation," Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said
after a meeting in Sydney with his New Zealand counterpart John
Key. "It is absolutely critical that we ensure that there is a
lowering of tensions."
Turnbull said if Chinese President Xi Jinping was serious
about avoiding the so-called Thucydides Trap, where a rising
power causes fear in an established power that escalates toward
war, he must resolve disputes through international law.
"President Xi is right in identifying avoiding that trap as
a key goal," said Turnbull, who is expected to visit Beijing in
April.
New Zealand, the first developed country to recognise China
as a market economy and to sign a bilateral free trade deal, was
leveraging its relationship with China to urge measures to lower
tensions, Key said.
"As we get a deeper and closer economic relationship with
China, does that give us more opportunities to make that case,
both privately and publicly? ... my view is yes," said Key,
noting that both Australia and New Zealand are now also part of
the Asian Investment Bank.
The comments come after Australian Foreign Minister Julie
Bishop visited Beijing, where she bought up the missiles and the
South China sea in meetings with Chinese officials, including
top diplomat, State Councillor Yang Jiechi.
Yang, in a statement released by the Foreign Ministry late
on Thursday, said he told Bishop that Australia was not a party
to the dispute, should stick to its promises not to take sides
and "not participate in or take any actions to harm regional
peace and stability or Sino-Australia ties".
The Chinese government has offered few specific details in
response to the missiles claim, while accusing Western media of
"hyping up" the story and saying China has a legitimate right to
military facilities on territory it views as its own.
Beijing has been angered by air and sea patrols the United
States has conducted near islands China claims in the region.
Those have included one by two B-52 strategic bombers in
November and by a U.S. Navy destroyer that sailed within 12
nautical miles of Triton Island in the Paracels last month.
An influential Chinese state-run tabloid, the Global Times,
in an editorial on Friday described the HQ-9 missiles that are
apparently now on Woody Island as "a typical type of defensive
weapon", but warned the People's Liberation Army may feel
compelled to deploy more weapons.
"If the U.S. military stages a real threat and a military
clash is looming, the PLA may feel propelled to deploy more
powerful weapons," it said.
