BEIJING, April 18 A Chinese military aircraft
has for the first time publicly landed at a new airport on an
island China has built in the disputed South China Sea, state
media said on Monday, raising the prospect that China could base
fighter jets there.
The United States has criticised China's construction of
artificial islands in the South China Sea and worries that it
plans to use them for military purposes, even though China says
it has no hostile intent.
The runway on the Fiery Cross Reef is 3,000 metres (10,000
feet) long and is one of three China has been building for more
than a year by dredging sand up onto reefs and atolls in the
Spratly archipelago.
Civilian flights began test runs there in January.
In a front-page story, the official People's Liberation Army
Daily said a military aircraft on patrol over the South China
Sea on Sunday received an emergency call to land at Fiery Cross
Reef to evacuate three seriously ill workers.
They were then taken in the transport aircraft back to
Hainan island for treatment, it said, showing a picture of the
aircraft on the ground in Hainan.
It was the first time China's military had publicly admitted
landing an aircraft on Fiery Cross Reef, the influential Global
Times tabloid said.
It cited an military expert as saying the flight showed the
airfield was up to military standards and could see fighter jets
based there in the event of war.
The runways would be long enough to handle long-range
bombers and transport aircraft as well as China's best jet
fighters, giving it a presence deep in the maritime heart of
Southeast Asia that it has lacked until now.
More than $5 trillion of world trade is shipped through the
South China Sea every year. Besides China's territorial claims
in the area, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, the Philippines and
Taiwan have rival claims.
