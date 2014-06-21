SHANGHAI, June 21 China, involved in a growing
dispute with its neighbours over the energy-rich South China
Sea, wants to promote peaceful development of the oceans,
Premier Li Keqiang said, warning conflicts in the past had only
brought "disaster for humanity".
China claims almost the entire ocean, rejecting rival claims
to parts of it from Vietnam, the Philippines, Taiwan, Malaysia
and Brunei in one of Asia's most intractable disputes and a
possible flashpoint. It also has a long-running dispute with
Japan in the East China Sea.
"China will unswervingly follow the path of peaceful
development and firmly oppose any act of hegemony in maritime
affairs," Li said at a maritime summit in Greece on Friday in
comments carried by China's Foreign Ministry website on
Saturday.
"Developing the oceans through cooperation has helped many
nations flourish, while resorting to conflict to fight over the
sea has only brought disaster for humanity."
Concern over China's motives has risen in the region after
China sent four more oil rigs into the South China Sea, less
than two months after it positioned a giant drilling platform in
waters claimed by Vietnam around the Paracel Islands.
The lack of any breakthrough in the dispute suggests China
and Vietnam are far from resolving one of the worst breakdowns
in relations since they fought a brief war in 1979.
Among the obstacles is Beijing's demand for compensation for
anti-Chinese riots that erupted in Vietnam after the drilling
platform was deployed at the beginning of May.
Speaking at a forum in Beijing on Saturday, China's top
diplomat, State Councillor Yang Jiechi, who visited Vietnam this
week to discuss the rig dispute, said China had both the
patience and sincerity to push for talks to resolve such spats.
But China would not sacrifice its sovereignty, he added.
"China will not trade its core interests and will not
swallow the bitter pill of harming China's sovereignty, security
and development interests," said Yang, who outranks the foreign
minister.
China's state news agency Xinhua, in a report late on
Friday, accused Vietnam of encouraging trawlers to fish in
disputed waters around the Paracel Islands by using financial
incentives, saying the problem was rampant.
"Vietnamese seized by Chinese law enforcement authorities
for illegal fishing confessed that they were given large
subsidies by the Vietnamese government to fish in 'disputed
waters'," Xinhua said in the English-language report.
"In addition, armed Vietnamese fishing vessels have
repeatedly looted Chinese fishing boats, posing a serious threat
to the safety of Chinese fishermen's lives and property," it
added.
The Philippines said this week it will ask an international
arbitration tribunal in the Hague to make a speedy ruling on its
dispute with China over exploiting waters in the South China Sea
after Beijing refused to take part in the proceedings.
(Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Additional reporting by Ben
Blanchard in BEIJING; Editing by Nick Macfie)