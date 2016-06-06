By J.R. Wu
| TAIPEI, June 6
TAIPEI, June 6 Taiwan's new defence minister
said on Monday the island would not recognise any air defence
zone declared by China over the South China Sea, as the island's
top security agency warned such a move could usher in a wave of
regional tension.
U.S. officials have expressed concern that an international
court ruling expected in coming weeks on a case brought by the
Philippines against China over its South China Sea claims could
prompt Beijing to declare an air defence identification zone, or
ADIZ, as it did over the East China Sea in 2013.
China claims most of the South China Sea, through which $5
trillion in ship-borne trade passes every year. The Philippines,
Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei have overlapping claims, as
well as close military ties with Washington.
"We will not recognise any ADIZ by China," Taiwan defence
minister Feng Shih-kuan told lawmakers in a parliamentary
session.
The comments come after Taiwan's new government of President
Tsai Ing-wen, of the independence-leaning ruling party, was
sworn into power last month. Tsai's Democratic Progressive Party
overturned eight-years of China-friendly Nationalist rule on the
island.
China drew condemnation from Japan and the United States
when it imposed its ADIZ, in which aircraft are supposed to
identify themselves to Chinese authorities, above the East China
Sea.
China has neither confirmed nor denied it plans such a zone
for the South China Sea, saying that a decision would be based
on the threat level and that it had every right to set one up.
"In the future, we don't rule out China designating an ADIZ.
If China is on track to announce this, it could usher in a new
wave of tension in the region," Taiwan's National Security
Bureau said in a report presented to parliament.
'INTERNATIONAL STANDARDS'
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Sunday the United
States would consider any Chinese establishment of an air
defence zone over the South China Sea "provocative and
destabilising".
Speaking at the beginning of a high-level strategic dialogue
in Beijing on Monday, Kerry said he would make it clear the
United States is looking for a peaceful resolution to disputes
in the South China Sea.
"The only position we've taken is, let's not resolve this by
unilateral action, let's resolve this through rule of law,
through diplomacy, through negotiation, and we urge all nations
to find a diplomatic solution rooted in international standards
and rule of law," he said.
China's top diplomat, State Councillor Yang Jiechi, said
China "resolutely makes it own contribution to peace, stability
and development".
China has been angered by what it views as provocative U.S.
military patrols close to islands China controls in the South
China Sea. The United States says the patrols are to protect
freedom of navigation.
Taiwan's defence ministry said in its own report it would
strengthen its defences on Pratas Island, in the north of the
South China Sea, and on Itu Aba in the Spratly Islands.
The ministry said China is building up of its military
presence in the South China Sea with deployments of anti-missile
systems, drones and fast missile ships in the area.
Last month, Beijing demanded an end to U.S. surveillance
near China after two Chinese fighter jets carried out what the
Pentagon said was an "unsafe" intercept of a U.S. military
reconnaissance aircraft over the South China Sea.
(Additional reporting by Michael Martina and Yeganeh Torbati in
Beijing; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Robert Birsel)