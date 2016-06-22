BEIJING, June 22 China will offer its first
regular civilian cruises to the Spratly Islands in the South
China Sea by 2020, state media said on Wednesday, a move likely
to irk other claimants to the disputed waters.
China's activities in the contested area, such as building
artificial islands, airfields and other military facilities,
have fuelled tension in Southeast Asia, although it says most of
the construction is for civilian purposes.
The island province of Hainan will operate regular trips to
the Spratlys, which China calls the Nansha Islands, in response
to increasing demand, the official China Daily newspaper said,
citing provincial authorities.
"The province plans a pan-South China Sea cruise line and
cruise trips business covering countries along the Maritime Silk
Road," it added, referring to President Xi Jinping's initiative
to boost investment and trade links.
The trips will begin before 2020, the paper said.
The plans are also likely to irritate the United States and
its regional allies, which have voiced concern over China's
assertiveness in the busy waterway, where rival claimants have
encouraged a civilian presence on disputed islands.
China claims 90 percent of the potentially energy-rich South
China Sea. Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Taiwan
lay claim to parts of the sea, through which ships carrying
about $5 trillion of trade pass every year.
Since 2013, China has run cruises to the Paracels, known as
the Xisha Islands in Chinese. China has controlled the Paracels,
which are nearer its coast than the Spratlys, since the 1970s.
State-owned China COSCO Shipping Corp plans to launch cruise
trips to the Paracels from next month.
Analysts say China's development plans in the more distant
Spratlys would give Beijing its first permanent presence deep in
the maritime heart of Southeast Asia.
Beijing has said it wants to build Maldives-style resorts
around the South China Sea.
It is unclear if foreigners would be allowed to visit. Only
Chinese nationals have so far been permitted to take the tours.
(Reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)