WASHINGTON Aug 8 Recent satellite photographs
show China appears to have built reinforced aircraft hangars on
its holdings in the Spratly Islands in the disputed South China
Sea, the New York Times reported on Monday.
There were no military aircraft seen at the time the photos
were taken in late July but the hangars have room for any
fighter jet in the Chinese air force, the Times said, citing an
analysis of the photos by the Washington-based Center for
Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) think tank.
The hangars were constructed on Fiery Cross, Subi and
Mischief Reefs, part of the Spratly Islands. China claims most
of the South China Sea, through which $5 trillion in ship-borne
trade passes every year. The Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia,
Taiwan and Brunei have overlapping claims.
The images have emerged about a month after an international
court in The Hague ruled against China's sweeping claims in the
resource-rich region, a ruling emphatically rejected by Beijing.
The United States has urged China and other claimants not to
militarize their holdings in the South China Sea. China has
repeatedly denied doing so, saying the facilities were for
civilian and self-defence uses, and in turn criticized U.S.
patrols and exercises for ramping up tensions in the region.
The hangars all show signs of structural strengthening, CSIS
said.
"They are far thicker than you would build for any civilian
purpose," Gregory Poling, director of CSIS's Asia Maritime
Transparency Initiative, told the Times. "They're reinforced to
take a strike."
