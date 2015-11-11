(Recasts, adds clarification of mention of ICC)
JAKARTA Nov 11 Indonesia could take China
before an international court if Beijing's claim to the majority
of the South China Sea and part of Indonesian territory is not
resolved through dialogue, Indonesia's security chief said on
Wednesday.
Beijing's claim to almost the entire South China Sea is
shown on Chinese maps with a nine-dash line that stretches deep
into the maritime heart of Southeast Asia, including parts of
the Indonesian-held Natuna islands.
Vietnam, the Philippines, Taiwan, Malaysia and Brunei also
claim parts of the waterway. The Philippines has already taken
China to the Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Hague, a case
Beijing refuses to recognise.
Indonesia believes China's claim over parts of the Natuna
islands has no legal basis.
"We are working very hard on this. We are trying to approach
the Chinese," Luhut Panjaitan told reporters. "We would like to
see a solution on this in the near future through dialogue, or
we could bring it to the International Criminal Court."
Although he specified the International Criminal Court,
which deals with "the most serious crimes of concern to the
international community" such as war crimes, it would appear he
meant an international tribunal, such as the Permanent Court of
Arbitration.
"We don't want to see any power projection in this area. We
would like a peaceful solution by promoting dialogue. The
nine-dash line is a problem we are facing, but not only us. It
also directly (impacts) the interests of Malaysia, Brunei,
Vietnam and the Philippines."
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday the
Philippines' case against China had strained relations and that
it was up to the Philippines to heal the rift.
