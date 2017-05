Chinese dredging vessels are purportedly seen in the waters around Mischief Reef in the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea in this still image from video taken by a P-8A Poseidon surveillance aircraft provided by the United States Navy May 21, 2015. REUTERS/U.S. Navy/Handout via Reuters

WASHINGTON Commercial satellite imagery appears to show that China has deployed a surface-to-air missile system in the South China Sea, U.S. State Department spokesman Mark Toner said on Wednesday.

"Commercial imagery appears to indicate that China has deployed a surface to air missile system on a disputed outpost in the South China Sea. If this is true, we believe this will raise tensions further in the region," Toner told reporters.

(Reporting By Arshad Mohammed and Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Doina Chiacu)