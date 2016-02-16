WASHINGTON Feb 16 The Chinese military has
deployed an advanced surface-to-air missile system to one of its
contested islands in the South China Sea, Fox News reported on
Tuesday, citing civilian satellite imagery.
The images, from ImageSat International, show two batteries
of eight surface-to-air missile launchers as well as a radar
system on Woody Island, part of the Paracel Island chain in the
South China Sea, according to Fox News.
Woody Island is also claimed by Taiwan and Vietnam.
Bill Urban, a Pentagon spokesman, said: "While I cannot
comment on matters related to intelligence, we do watch these
matters very closely."
The report comes as U.S. President Barack Obama and leaders
of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations concluded a summit
in California.
At a news conference following the summit, Obama said he and
the Southeast Asian leaders discussed the need to ease tensions
in the South China Sea, and they agreed that any territorial
disputes there should be resolved peacefully and through legal
means.
A U.S. Navy destroyer sailed within 12 nautical miles of
Triton Island in the Paracel chain last month in a move the
Pentagon said was aimed at countering efforts by China, Vietnam
and Taiwan to limit freedom of navigation. China condemned the
U.S. action as provocative.
The missiles arrived at Woody Island over the past week, Fox
News said. According to the images, a beach on the island was
empty on Feb. 3, but the missiles were visible by Feb. 14, it
reported.
A U.S. official confirmed the accuracy of the photos, Fox
News said.
The official said the imagery viewed appears to show the
HQ-9 air defense system, which has a range of 125 miles (200 km)
and would pose a threat to any airplanes, civilian or military,
flying close by, according to Fox News.
Over the weekend, The Diplomat magazine reported that China
was building a helicopter base at Duncan Island in the Paracel
chain.
A State Department spokeswoman responded to the Diplomat
report by calling on all claimants to the islands to halt
construction and militarization of outposts.
(Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)