BEIJING, June 25 China's military on Thursday
accused the Philippines of trying to "rope in" other countries
to the dispute over ownership of the South China Sea and stir
regional tension after Japan joined a military drill with the
Philippines.
According to Japanese and Philippine officials, a Japanese
surveillance aircraft, with three Filipino guest crew members,
this week flew at 5,000 feet (1,524 m) above the edge of Reed
Bank, an energy-rich area that is claimed by both China and the
Philippines. It was accompanied by a smaller Philippine patrol
aircraft.
Chinese Defence Ministry spokesman Yang Yujun, asked about
the exercises, said that bilateral military cooperation between
countries should benefit regional peace and security and not
harm the interests of third parties.
"Certain countries are roping in countries from outside the
region to get involved in the South China Sea issue, putting on
a big show of force, deliberately exaggerating the tense
atmosphere in the region," he told a monthly news briefing.
"This way of doing things will not have a beneficial effect
on the situation in the South China Sea."
The exercise by Japan and the Philippines comes as Manila
conducts separate drills with the U.S. military that began last
week.
China claims most of the potentially energy-rich South China
Sea, through which $5 trillion in ship-borne trade passes every
year. The Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan also
have overlapping claims
Japan worries that China's domination in a region through
which much of its sea-borne trade passes would isolate it. Tokyo
is also locked in a dispute with Beijing over uninhabited
islands in the East China Sea.
However, China and Japan have been gradually rebuilding ties
after Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe held ice-breaking talks in Beijing last year.
Yang said that China and Japan had resumed discussions last
week about setting up an air and maritime communication
mechanism, designed to reduce the risk of accidents and
misunderstandings.
Both countries agreed to step up preparatory talks on
setting up this mechanism, he added.
