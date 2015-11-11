(Adds clarification on Indonesia's reference to ICC, paragraph
6)
BEIJING Nov 11 Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi
said the Philippines' case against China at an arbitration
tribunal over rival claims in the South China Sea had strained
relations and that it was up to the Philippines to heal the
rift.
The arbitration case against China in the Hague "is a knot
that has impeded the improvement and development of
Sino-Philippine relations", a statement on the Foreign
Ministry's website cited Wang as saying in Manila.
"We do not want this knot to become tighter and tighter, so
that it even becomes a dead knot," Wang told reporters in
Manila. "As for how to loosen or open the knot, (we'll) have to
look at the Philippines."
Beijing's claim to almost the entire South China Sea is
shown on Chinese maps with a nine-dash line that stretches deep
into the maritime heart of Southeast Asia. Vietnam, the
Philippines, Taiwan, Malaysia and Brunei also claim parts of the
waterway.
The nine-dash line also includes parts of the
Indonesian-held Natuna islands and Jakarta could take China to
the "International Criminal Court" if Beijing's claim was not
resolved through dialogue, Indonesia's security chief said on
Wednesday.
Although he specified the International Criminal Court,
which deals with war crimes, it would appear he meant an
international tribunal such as the Permanent Court of
Arbitration.
For years, China has insisted that disputes with rival
claimants be handled bilaterally.
In a legal setback for Beijing, the arbitration court ruled
last month that it had jurisdiction to hear some territorial
claims the Philippines had filed against China.
The Philippines has welcomed the decision and its Foreign
Affairs Department said on Wednesday it would pursue the case
"to its logical conclusion".
"China's nine-dash line claim is expansive, excessive and
has no basis under international law," said foreign affairs
spokesman Charles Jose. "If left unchallenged, we could lose
about 80 percent of our EEZ (exclusive economic zone)."
China has boycotted the legal proceedings and rejects the
court's authority in the case.
Manila filed the case in 2013 to seek a ruling on its right
to exploit waters in its 200-nautical mile EEZ as allowed under
the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.
"The person who caused the problem should solve it," Wang
said. "We hope that the Philippines can make a more sensible
choice."
Next week, Manila hosts the Asia-Pacific Economic
Cooperation (APEC) summit, an event at which the United States
says the South China Sea will likely come up on the
sidelines.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei said China hoped
"sensitive political topics" would not be discussed there.
"We hope all sides can uphold the economic trade essence of
the APEC forum," he told reporters in Beijing.
