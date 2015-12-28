BEIJING Dec 28 China expressed anger on Monday
after a group of Filipino protesters landed on a disputed
Philippine-held island in the disputed South China Sea.
About 50 protesters, most of them students, reached Thitu
island in the Spratly archipelago on Saturday in a stand against
what they say is Beijing's creeping invasion of the Philippine
exclusive economic zone, said Eugenio Bito-onon, the island's
mayor.
China claims almost all the South China Sea, believed to
have huge deposits of oil and gas, through which about $5
trillion in ship-borne trade passes every year. Brunei,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam also have claims.
China was "strongly dissatisfied" by what the Filipinos had
done, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said,
reiterating that China has indisputable sovereignty over the
Spratly islands.
"We once again urge the Philippines to withdraw all its
personnel and facilities from the islands that it is illegally
occupying, refrain from actions that are detrimental to regional
peace and stability and not conducive to Sino-Philippines
relations," Lu said.
Describing their expedition as a "a patriotic voyage", the
protesters, led by an ex-marine captain, plan to camp on the
island, which the Philippines calls Pagasa, for three days in a
symbolic act of defiance.
Government and military officials had tried to prevent the
group from sailing to the disputed waters, citing security and
safety reasons after a storm in the South China Sea earlier this
month.
The Philippines was also concerned about China's reaction to
trip as Manila has been trying to calm tensions heightened by
Beijing's rapid expansion in the South China Sea - building
seven artificial islands in the disputed waters.
The Philippines has challenged Beijing before the
arbitration court in The Hague, a case Beijing has not
recognised.
