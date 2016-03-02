MANILA, March 2 China has stationed up to five
ships around a disputed atoll in the South China Sea, preventing
Filipino fishermen from accessing traditional fishing grounds,
media in the Philippines reported on Wednesday.
The Philippine Star newspaper, quoting an unnamed Filipino
fishing operator, said China began deploying ships to Quirino
Atoll, also known as Jackson Atoll, after a fishing vessel
recently ran aground in the area.
Eugenio Bito-onon Jr, the mayor of nearby Kalayaan in the
Spratly Islands, told the newspaper the ships had been based at
the atoll for more than a month. "They have many ships there,"
he said.
Another unnamed fisherman was quoted as saying Chinese boats
chased them away when they tried to enter the area last week.
"These gray and white Chinese ships, around four of them
inside the lagoon, prevented us from entering our traditional
fishing ground," he said.
The Philippines military said they received reports about
the presence of Chinese ships in the area.
"We are still verifying these reports," Brigadier-General
Restituto Padilla, a Philippines military spokesman, told
Reuters. "We know there are Chinese ships moving around the
Spratly area. There are also ships around Second Thomas Shoal so
we want to make sure if the presence is permanent.
China claims almost the entire South China Sea, believed to
have huge deposits of oil and gas. Brunei, Malaysia, the
Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam also have claims on the waters,
through which about $5 trillion in trade is shipped every year.
The Philippines is awaiting a ruling by an arbitration court
in The Hague on the territorial dispute.
(Reporting by Manuel Mogato; Editing by Lincoln Feast)