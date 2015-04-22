BEIJING, April 22 China on Wednesday defended
the actions of its vessels in the disputed South China Sea after
the Philippines accused China's coast guard of using water
cannon on Philippine fishing boats and urged Manila to increase
its "education" of its fishermen.
Filipino fishermen said that China's coast guard boarded
their fishing boats and threw away fish catch and fishing gear
last week after spraying them with water in a disputed shoal in
the South China Sea.
The presidential palace in Manila said China's coast guard
used water cannon on Monday to drive away a group of Filipino
fishermen at Scarborough Shoal, damaging some of their wooden
boats. Chinese ships rammed a fishing boat in the area a few
months ago.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei did not directly
confirm whether water cannon was used. He said that "official
Chinese vessels in waters near the Huangyan island carried out
their duties and managed the relevant waters according to law",
using the Chinese name for Scarborough Shoal.
"Recently, many Philippine fishing boats disobeyed China's
administration and gathered illegally in Huangyan Island waters,
violating China's sovereignty and maritime rights and
interests," Hong said.
"We demand that the Philippine side increase its education
and control of its fishermen, and cease all behaviour that
violates China's sovereignty and rights and interests."
Philippine and U.S. Marines took part in their biggest
combined military exercise in 15 years this week, a
demonstration of Washington's commitment to its longtime ally as
it rebalances to Asia.
China claims most of the potentially energy-rich South China
Sea, with overlapping claims from the Philippines, Vietnam,
Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan, and denies charges its actions in
what it says is its own territory are provocative.
Gilbert Baoya, a 58-year-old fisherman from Pangasinan
province in the Philippines, told Reuters that armed men from
China's coast guard cut his boat's ropes, which were tied to the
shoal.
"We were terrified," he said. "We couldn't do anything."
China's coast guard used bull horns to drive the fishermen
away, telling them to stop fishing, said Efren Montehermido, a
20-year-old fisherman who showed Reuters a mobile phone video of
the water cannon incident on April 13.
Montehermido said fishermen like him had to sneak into the
shoal at night and leave in the morning.
"We are like thieves in our own homes," he said.
(Reporting by Michael Martina in BEIJING and Manuel Mogato in
MANILA, Writing by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Nick Macfie)