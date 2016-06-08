BEIJING, June 8 China said on Wednesday the
Philippines has ignored a proposal for a regular talks mechanism
over maritime issues, as it repeated that its door was always
open to bilateral talks with Manila on the South China Sea.
China claims most of the waters, through which $5 trillion
in ship-borne trade passes every year. The Philippines, Vietnam,
Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei have overlapping claims, as well as
close military ties with the United States.
The Philippines has brought a case at an international
tribunal in The Hague contesting China's claims, a case rejected
by China which wants to solve the issue bilaterally.
In a statement released in both Chinese and English, China's
Foreign Ministry said the two countries had agreed in 1995 to
settle disputes in the South China Sea "in a peaceful and
friendly manner through consultations on the basis of equity and
mutual respect".
China and the Philippines have held many rounds of talks on
the proper management of maritime disputes, though have had no
negotiations designed to settle the actual disputes in the South
China Sea, the ministry said.
"China has on a number of occasions proposed with the
Philippines the establishment of a China-Philippines regular
consultation mechanism on maritime issues; however, to date,
there has never been any response from the Philippine side."
A former Philippine foreign minister and a U.S. security
expert said on Tuesday Philippine President-elect Rodrigo
Duterte should not hold unconditional bilateral talks with China
to try to resolve their South China Sea dispute.
Duterte has said he would not go to war against China and
may hold bilateral talks.
China's ministry repeated that it would not accept any
dispute settlement being imposed on it, but the door of
China-Philippines bilateral negotiations was always open.
"China urges the Philippines to immediately cease its
wrongful conduct of pushing forward the arbitral proceedings,
and return to the right path of settling the relevant disputes
in the South China Sea through bilateral negotiation with
China," it said.
The Philippines is contesting China's claim to an area shown
on its maps as a nine-dash line stretching deep into the
maritime heart of Southeast Asia, covering hundreds of disputed
islands and reefs.
China told the United States on Tuesday it should play a
constructive role in safeguarding peace in the South China Sea,
as U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry called for talks and a
peaceful resolution.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Robert Birsel)