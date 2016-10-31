BEIJING/MANILA Oct 31 China said on Monday the
situation at the disputed Scarborough Shoal in the South China
Sea "has not changed and will not change", after the Philippines
said Chinese vessels that blocked the area for four years had
stopped harassing its fishermen.
Philippine security officials on Sunday said China had
scaled down its maritime presence at the shoal since President
Rodrigo Duterte's return from a visit to Beijing aimed at
patching-up ties and courting investment.
The disputed territory is significant not only for fishing,
but for the broader balance of power in the South China Sea, and
the circumstances behind China's apparent softening of its
position are not clear.
Asked about Philippine fishermen entering the area
unimpeded, China's foreign ministry spokeswoman, Hua Chunying,
said China always had "normal administration" over the
Scarborough Shoal.
"The relevant situation has not changed and will not
change," she told a regular briefing.
Hua said Duterte's visit to Beijing marked an overall
improvement in relations.
"China will make proper arrangements on issues of President
Duterte's interest," Hua said, without giving details.
China had repelled fishermen since seizing the Scarborough
Shoal in 2012.
Philippine boats returned from the area at the weekend with
tonnes of fish and said Chinese boats had left them alone.
China's blockade of what is a prime fishing spot prompted
the previous Philippine government to file a legal case in 2013
at the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague, infuriating
Beijing.
The tribunal's July ruling in favour of the Philippines,
which China refuses to acknowledge, declared no one country had
sovereign rights over the shoal, and as a traditional fishing
ground, Chinese, Philippine and Vietnamese were entitled to
access it.
A frosty Philippine-China relationship changed dramatically
after Duterte took office four months ago and started praising
China while denouncing old ally the United States in a reversal
of his predecessor's foreign policy.
Duterte's national security adviser, Hermogenes Esperon,
confirmed there had been no agreement between the two countries
about the Scarborough Shoal.
He said the dispute had not been resolved and the
Philippines would reassert its rights when bilateral talks
resume, although he noted "the climate has changed".
"The president reiterated that we won in the court, the
other leader also reiterated that it is historically their
territory, so it was not resolved," Esperon told reporters,
referring to Duterte's talks with Chinese leaders.
"They have coastguard ships there, there are no more navy
ships and our fishermen are no longer accosted, they are not
driven away."
"In short, they are more friendly now."
(Reporting by Paul Carsten in BEIJING and Manuel Mogato in
MANILA; Editing by Robert Birsel)