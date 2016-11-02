(Repeats Wednesday's story, no changes to text)
By Karen Lema
SUBIC, Philippines, Nov 2 On his first voyage as
captain, Philippine fisherman Joel Banila was more worried about
being battered by Chinese coastguard ships than he was about the
impending storm on the horizon in the South China Sea.
His was one of the first boats to gamble on the big catches
on offer in and around the disputed Scarborough Shoal since
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte made surprise overtures
towards China, which sees the area as its sovereign territory.
For four years, Chinese ships have blockaded the tranquil
lagoon rich in fish stocks and forced fishermen from the
Philippines to travel further for smaller catches, reflecting
tensions in the South China Sea where several countries have
overlapping claims.
Frosty relations between China and the Philippines have
improved markedly, however, as Duterte shifts away from
traditional ally the United States and closer to Beijing, and
some fishermen have decided to take a calculated risk.
"I felt a bit nervous because it was my first time serving
as captain," 32-year-old Banila told Reuters, a day after making
the 10-hour, 124-mile journey back to the shores of the
northwest Philippines.
"We heard what happened before, that they (Chinese ships)
ram the boats, so I was moving slowly around the shoal but
nothing happened."
There has been considerable confusion at sea since Duterte's
diplomatic shift, with China's foreign ministry saying this week
that the situation at Scarborough Shoal "has not changed and
will not change".
Philippine officials said fishermen could return, but
confirmed no agreement had been reached when Duterte visited
Beijing two weeks ago in search of investment, trade, and
unimpeded access to the shoal.
Duterte's outreach has stunned the region, coming just
months after an arbitration tribunal in The Hague ruled in
favour of the Philippines in a case it lodged in 2013 to
challenge not only China's control of the rocky outcrop, but the
legality of its manmade islands and vast maritime claims.
"We heard there was a (Philippine) boat there, so we also
tried go to Scarborough," Banila said.
MIXED MESSAGES
The situation is far from certain at the shoal, which the
arbitral ruling said should be shared by all claimants, and no
one country had sovereign rights to it. China has rejected the
tribunal's findings.
The Philippine defence minister and the president's
spokesman on Friday said Chinese ships had withdrawn from the
area. Within two days, defence and coastguard officials said
Chinese were still there, but had scaled back their presence
since Duterte's visit.
Some fishermen have returned with big smiles and bountiful
catches, reporting no interference from the Chinese as they
accessed the lagoon. Among them was Cornel Garnel, a shirtless
fishermen who got back last week.
"Before, when fishermen tried to fish there, they were
driven away by water cannon," he said.
Satellite imagery taken on Saturday by the Asia Maritime
Transparency Initiative and The Center for Strategic and
International Studies, however, showed fishermen were not
entering the shoal itself and were working on its periphery,
with China's coastguard still present.
Banila said he spotted four Chinese ships, one at the mouth
of the lagoon and three circling the area. His boat stayed
outside, following the advice of other fishermen.
"We were close enough for us to see them, but we can't go
inside, only outside," he added.
Laureano Artagame, a senior fisheries management official in
Subic, said it was "unacceptable" that Chinese ships had let
Filipinos shelter at the shoal during a typhoon, but made them
leave afterwards.
"There is already a decision by the international arbitral
court... so why are the Chinese still there?" he said.
"Yes, there's some leniency now, there's no more harassment.
But there is still anxiety, they still worry."
Artagame said the blockade meant fishermen had to be at sea
three times longer to catch the kind of volumes of fish they
would at Scarborough.
He said fishermen were unhappy with the diplomatic ambiguity
and he planned to meet representatives of Duterte's government
soon to push for answers.
"One of the things we will talk about ... is to really ask
the government, is there a clear agreement opening the
Scarborough?" he said.
"And why are they still blocking the entrance?"
