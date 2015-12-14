BEIJING Dec 14 Chinese oil major Sinopec is
building a filling station on an island in the South China Sea,
as China continues to expand its civilian infrastructure in the
disputed waterway, entrenching its reach in the maritime heart
of Southeast Asia.
The filling station and accompanying storage tank on Woody
Island in the Paracels will take a year to complete, the
company, whose listed flagship is Sinopec Corp
, said on its microblog on Monday.
Woody Island has a population of roughly 1,000 and Chinese
travel agents began offering five-day cruises to the Paracels, a
cluster of close to 40 islets, outcrops and reefs in 2013.
The filling station and storage tank will satisfy fuel needs
in Chinese-controlled islands and reefs in the South China Sea
over the next few years, the post said.
"Nouveaux riches, go fishing in Sansha city, and remember to
bring your filling card," it quipped, referring to an outpost in
the South China Sea centred around Woody Island.
China took full control of the Paracels in 1974 after a
naval showdown with the South Vietnamese, and there have been
incidents ever since. Taiwan also claims the Paracels.
China claims almost all of the energy-rich waters of the
South China Sea, through which more than $5 trillion of maritime
trade passes each year. The Philippines, Brunei, Vietnam,
Malaysia and Taiwan have overlapping claims.
The United States has criticized Beijing's building of
artificial islands in the disputed Spratly archipelago, south of
the Paracels, and has conducted sea and air patrols near them.
China's navy has in recent days carried out more exercises
in the disputed waterway, the country's defence ministry said on
Sunday, calling them routine drills.
