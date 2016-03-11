(Adds Chinese Foreign Ministry comment)
WASHINGTON, March 10 China will be able to
project "substantial offensive military power" from artificial
islands it has built in the South China Sea's disputed Spratly
Islands within months, the director of U.S. national
intelligence said.
In a Feb. 23 letter to John McCain, chair of the U.S. Senate
Armed Services Committee, James Clapper said Chinese land
reclamation and construction work in the Spratlys had
established infrastructure needed "to project military
capabilities in the South China Sea beyond that which is
required for point defense of its outposts."
"Based on the pace and scope of construction at these
outposts, China will be able to deploy a range of offensive and
defensive military capabilities and support increased PLAN and
CCG presence beginning in 2016," Clapper said in the letter
released this week, using acronyms for the Chinese navy and
coastguard.
"Once these facilities are completed by the end of 2016 or
early 2017, China will have significant capacity to quickly
project substantial offensive military power to the region,"
Clapper added.
The United States has voiced concerns about China's
assertive pursuit of territory in the South China Sea. The sea
is one of the world's busiest trade routes and regional
countries have rival claims, creating a potential flashpoint.
Asked about Clapper's comments on Friday, Chinese Foreign
Ministry spokesman Hong Lei said China has merely been
exercising its right of self-defense.
"China has made appropriate and reasonable defense
deployment construction that is within the range of China's
sovereignty," Hong told a regular news briefing in Beijing.
"China urges the relevant country to not talk excitedly with
wild gestures on this issue."
Visiting Washington in September, Chinese President Xi
Jinping responded to U.S. worries by saying that China had no
intention to militarize its outposts in the Spratlys.
Beijing has said their military roles will be defensive, but
the head of the U.S. Pacific Command said last month China was
"clearly militarizing" the South China Sea with the aim of
achieving East Asian hegemony.
The text of Clapper's letter in response to questions from
McCain was published on the news portal of the U.S. Naval
Institute. U.S. officials confirmed the content.
Clapper said that while the United States had yet to observe
deployment of significant Chinese military capabilities in the
Spratlys, it had built facilities able to support them,
including modern fighter aircraft.
China had already installed military radars at Cuarteron and
Fiery Cross reefs, and the infrastructure could also allow for
the deployment of surface-to-air missiles, coastal defense
cruise missiles and an increased presence of warships, he said.
The United States had not seen Chinese air force activity in
the Spratlys, but warships had stopped at its outposts including
a guided-missile frigate and a guided-missile destroyer in
December and January, Clapper said.
He said tank-landing ships had been employed widely in
construction work and the landing of civil aircraft at Fiery
Cross in January showed the airstrip there was operational and
able to accommodate all Chinese military aircraft.
Clapper said China continued its land reclamation in the
Spratlys after Aug. 5, when its foreign minister claimed that it
had been halted.
While there was no evidence that China has plans for any
significant additional land reclamation in the Spratlys, Clapper
said there was sufficient reef area in the Spratlys for it to
reclaim more than 1,000 additional acres (400 hectares).
The Pentagon has said that Beijing has sought to bolster its
claim to nearly all of the South China Sea with island building
projects in the Spratlys that have reclaimed more than 2,900
acres (1,170 hectares) of land since 2013.
