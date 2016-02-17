Taiwan's president-elect Tsai Ing-wen speaks to journalists before visiting earthquake survivals at the hospital at Tainan, southern Taiwan February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

TAIPEI Tensions are now higher in the South China Sea and all parties should work on peaceful solutions, said Tsai Ing-wen, president-elect of Taiwan, which is a claimant in the disputed maritime area.

Tsai said parties should also work on "self-control principles" to find solutions, when asked about the issue by reporters on Wednesday.

Tsai's comments come after an "apparent deployment" by China of surface-to-air missiles on Woody Island in the South China Sea.

The deployment, first reported by Fox News, could raise tensions in an area claimed by China, Vietnam and Taiwan.

Tsai won Taiwan's presidential election held in January. She will be sworn in in May.

(Reporting by Faith Hung; Writing by J.R. Wu)