BEIJING, Sept 18 China is "extremely concerned"
about comments from a U.S. commander who said the United States
should patrol close to small islands under China's control in
the South China Sea, the Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
The commander of U.S. forces in the Pacific said on Thursday
the United States should challenge China's claim to territory in
the waters, much of which are disputed between China and
Southeast Asian countries, by patrolling close to artificial
islands built by China.
Ministry spokesman Hong Lei told a regular briefing that
China demanded the United States respect China's sovereignty and
refrain from provocative actions.
(Reporting By Ben Blanchard; Writing By Megha Rajagopalan;
Editing by Robert Birsel)