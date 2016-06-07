UPDATE 2-Please retweet: Parents go online to find their children after UK attack
* Relatives use Twitter and Facebook to find loved ones (Adds new quotes, details, updates death toll)
BEIJING, June 7 Chinese State Councillor Yang Jiechi, the country's top diplomat, said on Tuesday China has the right to uphold its sovereignty over the South China Sea, and that it will respect freedom of navigation and overflight there. (Reporting by David Lawder; Writing by Ben Blanchard)
* Relatives use Twitter and Facebook to find loved ones (Adds new quotes, details, updates death toll)
NEW YORK, May 23 Ford Motor Co's unexpected decision to replace its chief executive officer on Monday may not be the catalyst that revives its slumping share prices.