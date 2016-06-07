UPDATE 2-Please retweet: Parents go online to find their children after UK attack
* Relatives use Twitter and Facebook to find loved ones (Adds new quotes, details, updates death toll)
BEIJING, June 7 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Tuesday the United States supports negotiations on different claims to the South China Sea.
U.S. and Chinese officials reiterated commitments to freedom of navigation and overflight for the South China Sea, Kerry said at the end of high-level Sino-U.S. talks in Beijing. (Reporting by David Lawder; Writing by Ben Blanchard)
* Relatives use Twitter and Facebook to find loved ones (Adds new quotes, details, updates death toll)
NEW YORK, May 23 Ford Motor Co's unexpected decision to replace its chief executive officer on Monday may not be the catalyst that revives its slumping share prices.