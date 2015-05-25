(recasts)
BEIJING May 25 China said on Monday it had
lodged a complaint with the United States over a U.S. spy plane
that flew over parts of the disputed South China Sea in a
diplomatic row that has fuelled tension between the world's two
largest economies.
Friction in the region has grown over China's land
reclamation in the Spratly islands. China last week said it was
"strongly dissatisfied" after a U.S. spy plane flew over areas
near the reefs, with both sides accusing each other of stoking
instability.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on
Monday China had lodged a complaint and that it opposed
"provocative behaviour" by the United States.
"We urge the U.S. to correct its error, remain rational and
stop all irresponsible words and deeds," she said. "Freedom of
navigation and overflight by no means mean that foreign
countries' warships and military aircraft can ignore the
legitimate rights of other countries as well as the safety of
aviation and navigation."
China had noted "ear-piercing voices" from many in the U.S.
about China's construction on the islands and reefs.
The nationalist Global Times, a tabloid owned by the ruling
Communist Party's official newspaper, the People's Daily, said
war was "inevitable" between China and the United States unless
Washington stopped demanding Beijing halt the building of
artificial islands in the disputed waterway.
It said China was determined to finish its construction
work, calling it the country's "most important bottom line".
Such commentaries are not official policy statements, but
are sometimes read as a reflection of government thinking.
China claims most of the South China Sea, through which $5
trillion in ship-borne trade passes every year. The Philippines,
Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei have overlapping claims.
The United States has routinely called on all claimants to
halt reclamation in the Spratlys, but accuses China of carrying
out work on a scale that far outstrips any other country.
Washington has also vowed to keep up air and sea patrols in
the South China Sea amid concerns among security experts that
China might impose air and sea restrictions in the Spratlys once
it completes work on its seven artificial islands.
China has said it has every right to set up an Air Defence
Identification Zone in the South China Sea but that current
conditions did not warrant one.
The Global Times said "risks are still under control" if
Washington takes into account China's peaceful rise.
"We do not want a military conflict with the United States,
but if it were to come, we have to accept it," the newspaper
said.
China's state media has stepped up its rhetoric against the
United States, warning that the row over the South China Sea
could hurt broader relations. But there appears to be little
popular anger among the Chinese population so far, judging from
sentiment expressed on Weibo, China's version of Twitter.
