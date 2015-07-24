BEIJING, July 24 China's Foreign Ministry said
on Friday the United States was trying to influence a South
China Sea arbitration case filed by the Philippines after a
senior U.S. official said China would be obligated to abide by
the tribunal's decision.
China has for years insisted that disputes with rival
claimants to the South China Sea be handled bilaterally.
But this month, its claims came under international legal
scrutiny for the first time when the Permanent Court of
Arbitration in The Hague began hearing a suit the Philippines
filed in 2013.
China has refused to take part in the case.
U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Daniel Russel told a
conference in Washington this week that as both Beijing and
Manila are signatories to the U.N. Convention on the Law of the
Sea, legally they have to abide by the tribunal's decision.
China issued a position paper in December arguing the
dispute was not covered by the treaty because it was ultimately
a matter of sovereignty, not exploitation rights, and the
Foreign Ministry said it stood by that.
"Attempting to push forward the arbitration unilaterally
initiated by the Philippines, the U.S. side just acts like an
'arbiter outside the tribunal', designating the direction for
the arbitral tribunal established at the request of the
Philippines," it said.
"This is inconsistent with the position the U.S. side claims
to uphold on issues concerning the South China Sea disputes,"
the ministry added, calling on Washington to live up to its
promises and not take sides.
China claims almost the entire South China Sea, believed to
be rich in energy deposits, where about $5 trillion in
ship-borne goods pass every year. Brunei, Malaysia, the
Philippines, Vietnam and Taiwan also have conflicting claims.
China has become increasingly assertive in the South China
Sea with rapid reclamation around reefs in the Spratly
archipelago in particular sparking concern, both in the region
and in the United States.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Robert Birsel)