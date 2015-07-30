(Adds comments from Philippine military chief)
BEIJING, July 30 China's Defence Ministry on
Thursday accused the United States of "militarising" the South
China Sea by staging patrols and joint military drills there,
ramping up the rhetoric ahead of a key regional security meeting
in Malaysia next week.
China has repeatedly urged Washington not to take sides in
the escalating maritime dispute over the area, where the Asian
giant last year stepped up its creation of artificial islands,
alarming neighbours and provoking U.S. criticism.
Washington has demanded China halt land reclamation and
militarisation of the disputed area and pursue a peaceful
resolution according to international law.
China has been angered by U.S. navy and air force forays
through waters it claims as its own, especially this month, when
U.S. Navy Admiral Scott Swift said he joined a routine
surveillance flight.
The United States has also stepped up military contacts,
including drills, with regional allies such as the Philippines,
which also has claims in the South China Sea.
The United States was hyping up the "China threat" and
attempting to sow discord between China and other claimant
countries, Defence Ministry spokesman Yang Yujun told a news
briefing.
"China is extremely concerned at the United States' pushing
of the militarisation of the South China Sea region," he said.
"What they are doing can't help but make people wonder whether
they want nothing better than chaos."
For a long time, the United States had carried out frequent,
widespread, close-in surveillance of China, by sending ships and
aircraft to the region, he added.
"Recently they have further increased military alliances and
their military presence, frequently holding joint drills."
But if certain U.S. officials wanted to take civilian
flights over the South China Sea to "enjoy its beauty", China
had no problem with that, he said.
China's own drills there were a normal part of its routine
military exercises and not aimed at any third party, Yang said.
But he expressed concern at reports that Filipino fishermen
had found buoys with Chinese markings near the disputed
Scarborough Shoal and towed them back to shore northwest of
Manila.
"If these reports are correct, then certain people have
elbowed their way into somebody else's home, and taken others'
possessions."
On Thursday, the head of Philippine military, General
Hernando Iriberri, told journalists in Manila it was
investigating reports China had reclaimed three more reefs in
the South China Sea as well as activities in Scarborough Shoal.
The South China Sea is likely to feature prominently at next
week's security meeting in Malaysia, attended by Southeast Asia
and Chinese foreign ministers and U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry.
Beijing claims most of the South China Sea, but Malaysia,
the Philippines, Vietnam and others have overlapping claims.
