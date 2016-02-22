By Ben Blanchard
| BEIJING
BEIJING Feb 22 China's South China Sea military
deployments are no different from U.S. deployments on Hawaii,
the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Monday, striking a
combative tone ahead of a visit by Foreign Minister Wang Yi to
the United States this week.
The United States last week accused China of raising
tensions in the South China Sea by its apparent deployment of
surface-to-air missiles on a disputed island, a move China has
neither confirmed nor denied.
Asked whether the South China Sea, and the missiles, would
come up when Wang is in the United States to meet Secretary of
State John Kerry, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said
Washington should not use the issue of military facilities on
the islands as a "pretext to make a fuss".
"The U.S. is not involved in the South China Sea dispute,
and this is not and should not become a problem between China
and the United States," Hua told a daily news briefing.
China hopes the U.S. abides by its promises not to take
sides in the dispute and stop "hyping up" the issue and
tensions, especially over China's "limited" military positions
there, she said.
"China's deploying necessary, limited defensive facilities
on its own territory is not substantively different from the
United States defending Hawaii," Hua added.
U.S. ships and aircraft carrying out frequent, close-in
patrols and surveillance in recent years is what has increased
regional tensions, she said.
"It's this that is the biggest cause of the militarisation
of the South China Sea. We hope that the United States does not
confuse right and wrong on this issue or practice double
standards."
AUSTRALIA OPERATIONS URGED
On Monday, a senior U.S. naval officer was reported as
saying Australia and other countries should follow the U.S. lead
and conduct "freedom-of-navigation" naval operations within 12
nautical miles (18 kilometres) of contested islands in the South
China Sea.
China claims most of the South China Sea, through which more
than $5 trillion in global trade passes every year. Vietnam,
Malaysia, Brunei, the Philippines and Taiwan have rival claims.
Beijing has rattled nerves with construction and reclamation
activities on the islands it occupies, though it says these
moves are mostly for civilian purposes.
The state-owned China Southern Power Grid Company will set
up a power grid management station in what China calls Sansha
City, located on Woody Island in the Paracels, which will be
able to access microgrids in 16 other islands, according to
China's top regulator of state-owned assets.
In the long term, the station will be able to remotely
manage power for many islands there, the statement added,
without specifying which islands it was referring to.
Wang is scheduled to be in the U.S. from Tuesday until
Thursday.
Hua said the minister is also expected to discuss North
Korea, and she repeated China's opposition to the possible U.S.
deployment of an advanced U.S. missile defence system following
North Korea's recent rocket launch.
