BEIJING, March 21 China said on Monday
agreements like the one reached last week by the United States
and the Philippines allowing for a U.S. military presence at
five Philippine bases raised questions about militarisation in
the South China Sea.
The United States is keen to boost the military capabilities
of East Asian countries and its own regional presence in the
face of China's assertive pursuit of territorial claims in the
South China Sea, one of the world's busiest trade
routes.
The United States and its regional allies have expressed
concern that China is militarising the South China Sea with
moves to build airfields and other military facilities on the
islands it occupies.
Asked about the base deal, Chinese Foreign Ministry
spokeswoman Hua Chunying said that U.S.-Philippine cooperation
should not be targeted at any third party nor harm other
nations' sovereignty or security interests.
"I also want to point out that recently the U.S. military
likes to talk about the so-called militarisation of the South
China Sea," Hua told a daily news conference.
"Can they then explain, isn't this kind of continued
strengthening of military deployments in the South China Sea and
areas surrounding it considered militarisation?"
China claims most of the energy-rich waters through which
about $5 trillion in ship-borne trade passes every year.
Neighbours Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam
also have claims.
