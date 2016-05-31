BEIJING May 31 China will "pressure" the United
States on maritime issues at key talks in Beijing next week
because of Chinese concerns over the increased U.S. military
presence in the disputed South China Sea, a major state-run
newspaper said on Tuesday.
China has been angered by what it views as provocative U.S.
military patrols close to islands China controls in the South
China Sea. Washington says the patrols are to protect freedom of
navigation in the region.
"Beijing will pressure Washington over maritime issues
during the upcoming Strategic and Economic Dialogue, as the
United States' increasing military presence in the South China
Sea is among China's major concerns," the official China Daily
said, citing unidentified officials.
China claims most of the South China Sea, through which $5
trillion in ship-borne trade passes every year. The Philippines,
Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei have overlapping claims.
Earlier this month Beijing demanded an end to U.S.
surveillance near China after two of its fighter jets carried
out what the Pentagon said was an "unsafe" intercept of a U.S.
military reconnaissance aircraft over the South China
Sea.
China will also bring up the issue of self-ruled Taiwan -
claimed by Beijing but which elected a pro-independence party to
power in January - as well as the situation on the Korean
peninsula, the paper added.
"The two countries have differing pursuits on major issues
at the strategic level. However, the two still have many common
interests," the report said.
"Whether it is on the South China Sea issue or on the Korean
Peninsula issue, the two countries have a shared security goal
to maintain regional stability," it added.
The newspaper did not elaborate.
China is reclusive North Korea's only major ally but has
been angered by Pyongyang's nuclear and missile tests and signed
up to tough UN sanctions against the reclusive country.
