BEIJING Feb 15 China's Foreign Ministry on
Wednesday warned Washington against challenging its sovereignty,
responding to reports the United States was planning fresh naval
patrols in the disputed South China Sea.
On Sunday, the Navy Times reported that U.S. Navy and
Pacific Command leaders were considering freedom of navigation
patrols in the busy waterway by the San Diego-based Carl Vinson
carrier strike group, citing unnamed defence officials.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said tension
in the South China Sea had stabilised due to the hard work
between China and Southeast Asia countries, and urged foreign
nations including the U.S. to respect this.
"We urge the U.S. not to take any actions that challenge
China's sovereignty and security," Geng told a regular news
briefing on Wednesday.
The United States last conducted a freedom of navigation
operation in the area in October, when it sailed the
guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur near the Paracel Islands
and within waters claimed by China.
Dave Bennett, a spokesman for Carrier Strike Group One, said
it did not discuss future operations of its units.
"The Carl Vinson Strike Group is on a regularly scheduled
Western Pacific deployment as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led
initiative to extend the command and control functions of the
U.S. 3rd Fleet," he said.
"U.S. Navy aircraft carrier strike groups have patrolled the
Indo-Asia-Pacific regularly and routinely for more than 70
years," he said.
China lays claim to almost all of the resource-rich South
China Sea, through which about $5 trillion worth of trade passes
each year.
Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam also
claim parts of the waters that command strategic sea lanes and
have rich fishing grounds, along with oil and gas deposits.
The United States has criticised Beijing's construction of
man-made islands and build-up of military facilities in the sea,
and expressed concern they could be used to restrict free
movement.
