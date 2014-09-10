BEIJING/HANOI, Sept 10 China said on Wednesday
that its forces had boarded a Vietnamese trawler last month in
disputed waters in the South China Sea and confiscated
explosives used for fishing, rejecting accusations from Vietnam
that its ships had been attacked.
Ties between the Communist neighbours have soured this year
over competing territorial claims in the potentially energy-rich
waters which straddle key shipping lanes.
Vietnam said two Chinese rubber dinghies took control of one
Vietnamese fishing boat that was fishing near the Paracel
islets, confiscating property. Chinese personnel "intruded and
destroyed" the boat and beat up fishermen, the Vietnamese
Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
Chinese boats took control of two other boats, the ministry
said, and confiscated some of their property.
But China said a Vietnamese fishing boat had used explosives
to fish in disputed waters. The Chinese personnel boarded the
boat and confiscated the explosives, Chinese Foreign Ministry
spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a daily briefing.
"We urge the Vietnamese side to use effective measures to
strengthen the education and management of their fishermen, and
stop illegal fishing activities in the waters around the Xisha
islands," Hua said, using the Chinese name for the Paracel
Islands.
She made no mention of other Vietnamese vessels.
Vietnam had made a demand of compensation to a
representative of the Chinese embassy in Hanoi, said Vietnamese
Foreign Ministry spokesman Le Hai Binh.
"Vietnam requests China investigates and strictly handles
the acts by Chinese authorities, not to repeat the acts and to
compensate Vietnamese fishermen fairly," the spokesman said,
adding that the Chinese actions violated Vietnam's sovereignty.
Relations sank to a three-decade low this year after China
deployed a $1 billion-oil rig to waters Vietnam claims as its
exclusive economic zone, sparking a wave of riots and bloody
clashes between Vietnamese and Chinese workers in Vietnam.
China claims almost the entire South China Sea, believed to
be rich in deposits of oil and gas resources. Brunei, Malaysia,
the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam also have claims in the
waters where $5 trillion of ship-borne goods pass every year.
(Reporting By Ben Blanchard and Mai Nguyen; Writing by Megha
Rajagopalan; Editing by Robert Birsel)