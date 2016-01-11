BEIJING Jan 11 China on Monday rejected a
complaint from Vietnam that China had failed to notify it about
flights to an island it has built in disputed waters in the
South China Sea saying it was a China's territory and it did not
need to notify anyone.
Chinese civilian aircraft have conducted several test
landings on Fiery Cross Reef, one of three runways China has
been building for more than a year by dredging sand up onto
reefs and atolls in the Spratly Islands.
Vietnam and the Philippines have both objected to the
flights and the United States, which has criticised China's
construction of islands in the South China Sea, has expressed
concern about an increase in tension in the region.
Vietnam says China's landings were on what it calls an
"illegally" built reef, and has vowed to defend its sovereignty
through peaceful measures.
Vietnam's civil aviation authorities also said China's
aircraft flew into its "flight information region" without prior
notification and "flight operations of Chinese aircraft have
threatened safe exploitation of international air routes".
China's foreign ministry spokesman, Hong Lei, said that
complaint was "groundless" and reiterated that China had
sovereignty over the area.
"According to international law, national aviation
activities are not subject to relevant restrictions from
international civil aviation conventions and the International
Civil Aviation Organization," Hong told a regular briefing.
Anyway, he said, China had notified Vietnam about the
flights.
China's Xinhua news agency last Wednesday announced two test
flights to the island, four days after it angered Vietnam with
its first landing on the runway.
China claims virtually the whole of the South China Sea.
Each year, more than $5 trillion of world trade is shipped
through the South China Sea, where Brunei, Malaysia, the
Philippines, Vietnam and Taiwan have rival territorial claims.
(Reporting by Michael Martina; Additional reporting by Mai
Nguyen in HANOI; Editing by Robert Birsel)